2025 Yamaha FZ-25 Launch Price BRL 2.36M (Rs 3.5L) – Updated Features

In Brazil, Yamaha calls 2025 FZ-25 as Novo Fazer FZ25 Connected and comes with added features and new set of attractive colours

Yamaha’s affordable quarter-litre street naked offering, the FZ-25, has just been updated overseas and it gets a host of new features and colours. In Brazil, Yamaha has just launched the updated FZ-25 for a starting price of BRL 2,359,000 which turns out to be Rs 3.5 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates.

2025 Yamaha FZ-25

Remember the Yamaha FZ-25 that was sold in India? It was the company’s quarter-litre offering in India and was poorly received in the market owing to a combination of factors. Slow sales prompted Yamaha to discontinue it in India and the stronger sales of R15 continued to bring in volumes.

In Brazil, however, Yamaha calls this street naked motorcycle as Fazer FZ25, which was not the case in India. Here, we got FZ-25 street naked motorcycle and a faired version of it as Fazer 25. The latter is regarded as one of the worst-looking motorcycles by Indian motorcycling fraternity and was discontinued in 2020.

Sticking with the newly updated model, the company is calling it Novo Fazer FZ25 Connected, which sums up the update, to be honest. Apart from the feature upgrade, Novo Fazer FZ25 Connected is offered in four colourways – Branco Cristal, Magma Red, Racing Blue and Titanium Grey. Only Branco Cristal gets Gold wheels.

Yamaha seems to be selling the 2024 Fazer FZ25 as well, priced at BRL 2,290,000 (Rs 3.38 lakh) and is offered in Magma Red, Matt Grey, Matt Green and Racing Blue colourways. The 2025 model gets new graphics on body work too.

What are the updates?

Apart from the colourways and pricing, we can see a new ORVM design with 2025 Yamaha FZ-25 launched in Brazil. Along with that, there are LED turn indicators replacing halogen ones from MY24 Fazer FZ25. However, the main change is in the bike’s instrument cluster, which is a larger fully digital unit.

It features Bluetooth connectivity, for the first time. Flanked by tell tale lights, this digital cluster shows speedo, tacho, trip computer readings and average fuel economy reading, among others. When connected through the Y-Connect App, this display shows phone’s battery status along with call and message notifications. There doesn’t seem to be a navigation and gear position indicator features.

The engine has been carried over with Yamaha Novo Fazer FZ25 Connected. This 249cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine is capable of developing 21.3 bhp of peak power, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

