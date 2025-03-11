2025 Yamaha FZ S FI Hybrid Launch Price Rs 1.45 Lakh, Ex-Sh

Yamaha India has taken a bold step forward in motorcycle innovation with the launch of India’s first hybrid motorcycle in the 150cc category, the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. It is a mild hybrid system, like seen in their scooters. Priced at INR 1,44,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new FZ-S Fi Hybrid brings advanced technology and a refined design to Yamaha’s popular FZ lineup.

Refreshed Styling with Sporty Appeal

The 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid retains its signature muscular presence, now with sharper styling elements. A redesigned tank cover enhances the bike’s aerodynamic profile, while integrated front turn signals within the air intake area give it a more aggressive and modern look. Yamaha is offering the new model in two striking colour options – Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

The new FZ-S Fi Hybrid is powered by a 149cc Blue Core engine, which is now OBD-2B compliant and comes equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies ensure quieter starts, battery-assisted acceleration, and improved fuel efficiency by shutting off the engine when idle and restarting it instantly with a clutch action.

New Features for Rider Convenience

Yamaha has introduced a 4.2-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster, which now integrates seamlessly with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. The system includes Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation, powered by Google Maps, displaying real-time directions, intersection details, and road names to make commuting more effortless.

Other enhancements include an optimized handlebar position for improved comfort on long rides and adjusted switchgear that enhances accessibility even when wearing gloves. Yamaha has also repositioned the horn switch for better ergonomics and added an airplane-style fuel cap that remains attached during refueling for added convenience.

Yamaha’s Vision for Hybrid Motorcycles in India

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said: “The FZ brand has played a crucial role in Yamaha’s journey in India, evolving with every generation to meet the changing expectations and practical requirements of our customers. By introducing hybrid technology in this segment, we are not only elevating performance but also reinforcing our commitment to bringing advanced, rider-focused innovations. Every update to the FZ series has been shaped by customer insights, ensuring a more refined, dynamic, and engaging riding experience. This launch is a testament to Yamaha’s commitment to innovation, where advanced technology and rider-centric design come together to shape the future of mobility.”

With India’s first hybrid 150cc motorcycle, Yamaha is setting new benchmarks in the segment, blending performance, efficiency, and smart technology. The FZ-S Fi Hybrid is expected to appeal to both urban commuters and long-distance riders looking for modern tech, sporty design, and enhanced fuel economy.