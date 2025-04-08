2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI Launch Price Rs 1.35L – Gets New Colours, Updates

Yamaha has just updated the FZ-S FI in India to MY25. With this update, it will get a slight upwards price revision. The company has introduced a slight design revision as well as a few new colours to spruce up the MY25 version. Let’s take a closer look at these new changes with MY25 version of Yamaha FZ-S FI.

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Launch

Yamaha has launched the MY25 version of FZ-S FI in India rather silently. It features the exact same design, albeit with one minor revision, and offers a bunch of new colours. Four to be exact – Matte Black, Ice Fluo-Vermillion, Metallic Grey and Cyber Green. With these new colourways, Yamaha is offering a different aesthetic than the preceding model.

Prices for 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI start from Rs 1,34,800 (Ex-sh) and it remains the same for all colourways. This new pricing is Rs Rs 3,600 more than FZ-S FI Ver 4.0. We can see that Yamaha has dropped Ver 4.0 from this model’s name, a strategy we recently saw with FZ-S FI Hybrid as well.

Speaking of, sales of Yamaha FZ-S FI Ver 4.0, FZ-S FI Ver 3.0 and FZ-FI are still live and are likely to stay that way until stocks last. The main update with MY25 FZ-S FI is in the engine department. It gets an updated powertrain which is compliant with latest and stricter BS6 OBD2B emission standards.

How to identify MY25 version apart from its predecessors? One might ask. Apart from the new colours, MY25 FZ-S FI has just one design change, which is subtle and can go easily unnoticed. The turn indicators. Yamaha has moved front turn indicators from headlight assembly to its tank shrouds. Also, the chrome around tank shrouds is now gloss Black.

What is new?

If you’re wondering whether 2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI gets the new TFT instrument cluster, that is exclusively offered with FZ-S FI Hybrid only. Which is priced at Rs 1,44,800 (Ex-sh). However, if you just want an FZ without any bells and whistles, Yamaha is still selling the older FZ-FI at a price point of 1,17,940 (Ex-sh).

2025 Yamaha FZ-S FI is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl engine that is capable of 12 bhp of peak power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It weighs 137 kg, offers fat 140-section rear tyre, single-channel ABS, traction control, fully digital cluster with Y-Connect, LED headlights and more.