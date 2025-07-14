2025 Yamaha FZ-X Updated With Hybrid Engine, TFT Cluster, Features

One of India’s leading premium motorcycle and scooter manufacturing brands, Yamaha, is on a mission to continually update its portfolio in the country. In that regard, Yamaha Motor India has just updated its neo-retro FZ-X motorcycle with a new beating heart equipped with Hybrid technology and introduced a host of new features and functionalities. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid

FZ is one of India’s most popular street fighter motorcycle lineups in India. Marketed as ‘Lord Of The Streets’, Yamaha FZ lineup quickly rose to fame owing to its road presence and the overall value quotient and price point. At the top of India’s 150cc FZ motorcycle lineup is the FZ-X, which is a neo-retro version of the street fighter.

Yamaha is now giving FZ-X a MY25 update with a new Hybrid beating heart and a host of new features and equipment. For starters, Yamaha is retaining the non-Hybrid current model, which is priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh). FZ-X Hybrid will act as the new top-spec variant within FZ-X’s lineup, one that comes with more features and a new Matte Titan colour too.

2025 Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid has been priced at Rs 1.5 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 20,000 premium than its non-Hybrid counterpart. Apart from the Hybrid engine with more mileage (fuel efficiency), 2025 FZ-X Hybrid has been bestowed with a new 4.2-inch colour TFT instrument cluster that gets features like Bluetooth connectivity, app support, music control and even turn-by-turn navigation.

As part of its new engine, shared with FZ Hybrid, Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid now gets silent start and engine stop / start features. These are possible due to the addition of a robust battery pack and an SMG (Smart Motor Generator). This unit acts as a generator to charge battery through energy recuperation and also provides a torque boost for a light boost in performance.

This is a 149cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC 2V/cyl self-charging Hybrid engine that is capable of generating 12.4 PS of peak power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Because of its new Hybrid tech, one can expect more mileage (fuel efficiency) with FZ-X Hybrid.

Statement from Yamaha Motor India

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “We were thrilled by the overwhelming response to our Hybrid Technology when we introduced it in the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Extending this breakthrough to the FZ-X model felt like a natural next step. We are confident that adding hybrid power to the FZ-X model will further boost Yamaha’s appeal, particularly among riders who seek a practical yet premium riding experience.

At Yamaha, we continually listen to our customers’ evolving needs, and this latest offering underscores our commitment to innovation. By integrating advanced technology with a deep understanding of rider needs, Yamaha is redefining the future of mobility.”