2025 Yamaha MT-03 Touring Pack Launch Price JPY 760K (Rs 4.35 L)

Team Blue recently updated their MT-03 and MT-25 street fighter motorcycles with updated features and hardware. Even the colour palette was updated and there were new colours. Now, Yamaha is increasing the appeal of MT-03 and MT-25 quotient with the launch of Touring Pack which comprises five accessories. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yamaha MT-03 Touring Pack

Yamaha has just launched Touring Pack (accessory pack) with its street fighter duo MT-25 and MT-03. This Touring Pack is aimed to increase touring capability of MT-25 and MT-03 which includes five accessories. It is quite common for a street fighter motorcycle to be used as a tourer and touring-friendly accessories assist in the process.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Yamaha MT-25 with Touring Pack costs JPY 705,100 and 2025 Yamaha MT-03 with Touring Pack costs JPY 760,000 (both prices include taxes). These prices include the cost of the motorcycle and they roughly translate to Rs 4.04 lakh and Rs 4.35 lakh with today’s currency exchange rates.

Touring Pack includes a tall Touring Screen which costs JPY 3,800 (approx Rs 2178) standalone and Knuckle-Guards which costs JPY 27,500 (approx Rs 15,766) standalone. These Knuckle-Guards get customisable graphic inserts which costs JPY 1,760 (approx Rs 1009) standalone. These are of multiple colours and users can choose based on their preference.

Then we have a Quickshifter that costs JPY 22,000 (approx Rs 12,613) standalone and lastly, we have Touring Seat Bag S, which costs JPY 19,250 (approx Rs 11,036) on its own. Yamaha is offering these five genuine accessories as a bundle named Touring Pack and buyers can opt them when buying their MT-25 or MT-03.

Will it launch in India?

Yamaha has not confirmed if something similar is launching in India. Touring Pack increases the appeal of the recently updated Yamaha MT-25 and MT-03 street fighter motorcycles. The company introduced subtle changes to body panels along with improvements in features and hardware.

It gets a new LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to pair with a smartphone via proprietary app. Also, Yamaha added slip and assist clutch with 2025 MT-25 and MT-03 to prevent wheel hopping during downshifts and offer a smoother and consistent clutch lever operation.

Powertrain-wise, it gets the same 321cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of generating 41.4 bhp of peak power and 29.5 Nm of peak torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 2025 Yamaha MT-25, on the other hand, is capable of 35 bhp of peak power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque.

