2025 Yamaha MT-15 Launched In Malaysia – Gets New Colour

Yamaha MT-15 is one of the most popular street motorcycles in the world. Owing to its pricing, weight and performance it packs, it has been a sought after choice by many. In Malaysia, Yamaha has updated the MT-15 to MY25 version with a new colourway, while retaining the prices that MY24 version had. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yamaha MT-15 Launched

Yamaha has a successful premium 155cc motorcycle portfolio in India. We’re talking about MT-15 Street Fighter and R15 Supersport machines that have been extremely popular and sought after. In February 2025, Yamaha sold 9,490 units of MT-15 showing just how popular it is in the country.

In Malaysia, however, Yamaha has updated MT-15 to MY25 version. If you’re looking at a host of updates and changes, you will not find any. Also, if you were expecting a price hike with this update to MY25 version, you would be pleasantly surprised as Yamaha has carried over MY24 prices.

Speaking of, 2025 Yamaha MT-15 in Malaysia has been priced at RM 12,498 without registration taxes and insurance. This turns out to be around Rs 2.4 lakh. This is the same price Yamaha was selling MY24 version for. The main addition is a new Ice-Storm colourway that looks rather nice.

It gets Ice Blue shade as highlight colour which can be seen on fuel tank, rear subframe panel and on both alloy wheels. This Ice Blue is darker than Cyan and lighter than Racing Blue offered in India. It looks cool and has a charm of its own. Something we wished Yamaha Motor India launched here as well.

What else is new?

Currently, Yamaha MT-15 is offered in Dark Matte Blue, Metallic Black, Cyan Storm DLX, Ice Fluo-Vermillion DLX, Metallic Black DLX, Racing Blue DLX and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition colourways in India. The addition of Ice-Storm colourway would spruce up the colour palette on this motorcycle.

While at it, we wish Yamaha also updates MT-15’s instrumentation with the same TFT cluster seen on R15 and now on lower tier FZ-S FI Hybrid. At least as on option. Other than that 2025 Yamaha MT-15 launched in Malaysia has no changes over MY24 version. It gets the same Gold USD forks at front and mono-shock at the rear and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

The 140-section rear tyre is fat and offers a lot of cornering ability. Powertrain continues to be the same 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl VVA engine that can crank out around 18 bhp of peak power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.