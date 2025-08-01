2025 Yamaha MT-15 Ver 2.0 Launch Price Rs 1.69 L – New Colours, TFT Display

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 in India, enhancing the popular street-naked motorcycle with new tech features and bold colour options. Priced at Rs 1,69,550 for the standard variant and Rs 1,80,500 for the DLX variant (both prices ex-showroom Delhi), the latest version aims to attract younger, tech-savvy riders looking for a balance between performance and practicality.

Key Tech Upgrade – Colour TFT Display with Navigation

The highlight of the 2025 MT-15 Version 2.0 DLX is the addition of a colour TFT screen that now supports turn-by-turn navigation, marking a significant upgrade over the earlier LCD setup. The screen is paired with Bluetooth connectivity through the Yamaha Y-Connect app, which now offers a range of enhanced features such as:

– Maintenance Recommendations

– Parking Location

– Real-time Fuel Consumption

– Malfunction Notifications

– Revs Dashboard

– Rider Ranking system

New Colours – Fresh Look for 2025

Yamaha has introduced three new colour options to appeal to the brand’s young customer base. These include:

– Ice Storm (DLX) – a globally popular MT-series colour, making its India debut

– Vivid Violet Metallic (DLX) – a vibrant, sporty finish

– Metallic Silver Cyan (Standard) – for a bold and aggressive road presence

The Metallic Black colour from the existing palette continues to be offered as well.

Engine and Performance

Powering the new MT-15 is the same proven 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), delivering 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with Assist & Slipper Clutch, ensuring smoother gear shifts and added control during downshifts.

The inclusion of Traction Control System (TCS) further boosts rider confidence, especially on slippery surfaces — a feature uncommon in this segment.

Chassis and Handling

Built on Yamaha’s signature Delta Box frame, the MT-15 Version 2.0 retains its MotoGP-inspired aluminium swingarm for better handling and cornering stability. The 141 kg kerb weight, USD front forks, and compact geometry help deliver a nimble yet stable ride experience ideal for both city commutes and spirited weekend rides.

Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “The MT-15 Version 2.0 has carved a strong identity in the street-naked segment with its aggressive styling, performance-oriented engineering, and everyday versatility. Ever since we introduced the colour TFT Display with Turn-By-Turn Navigation feature on the popular R15M, we received consistent demand from MT-15 customers for similar advancements. The 2025 update reflects our commitment to addressing these expectations—with advanced features and new youthful colours that enhance both visual appeal and rider engagement. With these updates, Yamaha continues to deliver motorcycles that resonate with young, dynamic riders seeking a balance of thrill and practicality.”