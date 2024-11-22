2025 Yamaha R125 Launch Price £5,450 (Rs 5.80L) – New Features, Colours

With enhanced features on its 5-inch TFT instrument console, the 2025 Yamaha R125 offers users a more connected riding experience

Yamaha’s entry-level SuperSport offering, the R125, has been updated with new colours and tech features. Mechanically, the bike remains largely unchanged. The last time it had received a major update was in 2023. With the new features, Yamaha is uplifting the connected experience for riders.

2025 Yamaha R125 – What’s new?

With the 2025 R125, Yamaha has focused on improving its connectivity features. While the 5-inch TFT instrument console is the same as earlier, it gets new features such as destination weather information and turn-by-turn navigation. Users won’t have to stop to check calls and text, as previews will now be displayed on the TFT screen. Music selection also becomes easier with song and artist information displayed on the screen.

The 5-inch colour TFT screen will continue with the features that were available earlier. Yamaha has provided a clear UI, allowing users to access information without any hassles. A quick glance reveals all the necessary information. The TFT screen has two themes – Street and Track. Users can choose as per their preference or riding situation. Moreover, the programmable shift light and RPM meter range can be easily adjusted as per the user’s riding style and personal preferences.

Talking about colours, 2025 Yamaha R125 is available in Icon Blue and Tech Black colour options. Pricing is the same for both variants. Icon Blue is essentially a striking Blue-Black mix, with some shades of white on the fairing. The alloy wheels also have a blue shade.

Parts of the side fairing and the exhaust heat shield have a blacked-out finish. The R125 logo comes in a contrasting turquoise colour. The combo of dark blue and black ensures a strong road presence. Second colour option of Tech Black is essentially an all-black theme. Only a narrow strip on the fairing has a grey shade to accommodate the R125 logo.

2025 Yamaha R125 engine, specs

Powering the 2025 Yamaha R125 will be the same 125cc engine as earlier. The liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine generates 15 PS and 11.5 Nm. It is mated to a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox. The engine has VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech that boosts torque delivery and enhances response across the entire RPM range.

Yamaha R125 has a Deltabox frame with 41 mm KYB USD front forks and swingarm rear suspension. Braking setup comprises 292 mm and 220 mm disc brakes at front and rear. Yamaha R125 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, with 100/80 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Wet weight is 141 kg, whereas seat height is 820 mm.

Other key features of Yamaha R125 include a traction control system. It ensures enhanced control during critical situations such as hard acceleration. Power supplied to the rear wheel is reduced in case a wheel slip is detected. R125 is also equipped with an Assist and Slipper clutch that ensures smooth deceleration. Users can also upgrade with a quick shift system for smooth upshifts. This is available as an optional feature.