2025 Yamaha R15 Updated with New Colours – Launch Price Rs 1.67 Lakh

Yamaha has refreshed its popular R15 lineup for 2025 with striking new colour options and graphic updates, further boosting the appeal of India’s best-selling entry-level supersport motorcycle. The R15 series — comprising the R15M, R15 Version 4, and R15S — now starts at Rs 1,67,830 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Updated Colours Across the Range

The flagship R15M now comes finished in a refined Metallic Grey, lending it a premium and sophisticated look to go with its sporty styling. The R15 Version 4 gets two major updates — a bold Metallic Black introduced after strong customer demand, and a refreshed Racing Blue with new graphics.

Making headlines is the addition of the Matte Pearl White shade, a globally popular colour for Yamaha’s R-Series, now introduced in India for the first time. Meanwhile, the R15S gets a new Matte Black finish with striking vermillion wheels, adding to its street-focused styling.

Pricing – 2025 Yamaha R15 (All prices ex-showroom, Delhi)

1. Yamaha R15S – Rs 1,67,830

2. Yamaha R15 Version 4 – Rs 1,84,770

3. Yamaha R15M – Rs 2,01,000

Engine & Features

Powering all three models is Yamaha’s advanced 155cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), paired with a Deltabox frame and DiASil cylinder. The package ensures segment-leading performance and razor-sharp handling.

Key features include:

– Traction Control System (TCS)

– Assist & Slipper Clutch

– Quick Shifter (select variants)

– Upside-Down Front Forks

– Linked-Type Monocross Suspension

Over the last 12 months, Yamaha R15 sales have added up to 85,971 units, averaging 7,164 units per month. While the R15 continues to be one of the most popular performance motorcycles in its segment, volumes are no longer as high as they once were. Peaks like 11,449 units in October 2024 and 10,614 units in September 2024 highlight the strong festive season demand, but recent months have seen a decline, with sales dipping to just 4,380 units in June 2025 and 4,908 units in April 2025.

This shows that while the R15 still enjoys consistent demand, overall sales momentum has slowed compared to earlier highs. The latest updates are timed perfectly with the festive season, aiming to sustain excitement and keep the R15 as the aspirational first choice for performance-focused riders.