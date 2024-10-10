2025 Yamaha R3 Launch Price USD 5499 (Rs 4.62L) – New Design Language

With 2025 Yamaha R3, the company has brought this motorcycle to modern design DNA, making it in line with other YZF-R and YZR-M bikes

Team Blue is revving the hearts of motorcycling enthusiasts across the world with the launch of updated YZF-R3. This motorcycle was mong the last ones in YZF-R lineup to feature the older design DNA and has been ported to new generation R-Series styling inspired from the flagship YZR-M1 racing bike.

2025 Yamaha R3

In USA, Yamaha has launched the 2025 R3 and has thoroughly updated it where design is concerned. 2025 Yamaha R3 has been priced at USD 5,499 in USA, which translates to Rs 4.62 lakh with today’s currency exchange rates. There are three colours on offer – Team Yamaha Blue, Matte Stealth Black and Lunar White / Nebula Blue.

We can see a new fascia featuring Yamaha’s newer R-Series design language. Aggressive new front fairing is the main change, while sleeker side panels and a sharper tail section are notable too. R3 now gets a single projector headlight flanked by quad element LED DRL signature, split in two parts.

Raised tail section gets LED brake lights and turn indicators are LEDs, this time around. Team Yamaha Blue and Matte Stealth Black colours have slightly minimal decals on side body fairing where we see smaller R3 stickers. With Lunar White / Nebula Blue, Yamaha is offering larger R3 stickers and a Yamaha sticker below it.

Also, Team Yamaha Blue is the only colourway where the company is offering Blue alloy wheels and Gold USD forks finish, while other two get Black at both areas. 2025 R3 comes with a new LCD instrument cluster with Blue backlighting.

It features extensive telemetry along with Bluetooth connectivity and Y-Connect app support. No navigation, though. Yamaha has also added a USB-A charging port, which could have been USB-C. The motorcycle promises 50:50 weight distribution for enhanced agility and offers rider a committed riding position to exploit all of its handling characteristics.

What else is new?

The company has incorporated modern fuel injection system and a short muffler design for mass centralisation. The high-revving 321cc DOHC 4V liquid cooled in-line twin cylinder engine. Power and torque figures are around 41 bhp and 30 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch for the first time.

Sporty clip-on handlebars, USD telescopic front forks with 129.5 mm travel, preload adjustable rear monoshock with 124.5 mm travel, 298mm front single floating disc, 220 mm rear disc, dual channel ABS, 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear Dunlop Sportmax tyres are some of the notable componentry. India launch is not confirmed yet.