2025 Yamaha X Force Maxi Scooter Debuts With New Design, Colours

Just like the Aerox 155 sold in India, 2025 Yamaha X Force maxi scooter is powered by the YZF-R15 derived 155cc engine with liquid-cooling

When Yamaha announced a 155cc scooter in India, everyone expected it to be the NMax 155 sold globally. But to our surprise, it was the Aerox 155 that landed on our shores. There is a similar maxi-styled scooter that Yamaha sells outside India, the X Force. First debuted in 2022, this seems to be the first update to this scooter.

For MY25, Yamaha has made some changes to this scooter and gave it new colours. Making it a wee bit newer than it used to be. Starting price of this scooter is JPY 407,000 (including taxes), which roughly turns out to be Rs 2.36 lakh in today’s currency conversion rates. Let’s take a look at what’s new.

2025 Yamaha X Force

For starters, Yamaha X Force is a maxi-styled scooter launched in 2022. Unlike the NMax which is sold with two engine options – a 125cc engine known as NMax 125 and a 155cc engine option named NMax 155/160, X Force gets a sole 155cc engine. It is a popular model in Southeast Asian countries.

With the 2025 Yamaha X Force, we get a new set of colours – Matte Dark Blueish Grey Metallic 4 (Matte Dark Green), Matte Yellowish Grey Solid (Matte Beige), Blueish White Pearl (White) and Black Metallic Pearl X (Black). Yamaha X Force has a prominent split headlight design with a bulbous fascia.

This bulbousness is what lends X Force its commanding road presence, giving big scooter vibes. With the 2025 Yamaha X Force, we get a slightly redesigned rear section that should help in better better managing rain water spray. With this new rear section, length has been increased by 25 mm.

Where componentry is concerned, Yamaha X Force gets disc brakes on both ends with ABS, something that India-spec Yamaha Aerox 155 misses out on. These discs are of petal type, designed for better heat dissipation. X Force’s rear continues to get 4-step adjustable twin shockers.

There is a large 23.2L under seat storage along with a USB socket to charge the smartphones. A 5.1-inch LCD cluster handles instrumentation duties and also gets smartphone connectivity. 2025 Yamaha X Force continues with the same R15-derived engine makes 14.7 bhp and 14 Nm, similar to Aerox 155’s numbers.

Should it launch in India?

Some time ago, Yamaha Motor Chairman Eishin Chihana hinted regarding the launch of NMax. The same was also showcased at Yamaha’s pavilion at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo alongside Grand Filano. Launch of X Force is not confirmed and is less likely to make it to our shores.

X Force does bring certain caveats too. For starters, it comes with 13” wheels, unlike the 14” wheels on Aerox 155. This reduces ground clearance when compared to Aerox 155’s 145 mm. Except for the wheels, most cycle parts are expected to be similar to Aerox 155 including the engine.