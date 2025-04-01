2025 Yamaha XSR125 Launch Price JPY 460K (Rs 2.6L) – New Colours, Updates

While there is no official statement, entry-level Yamaha bikes like the XSR125 could be a hit among enthusiasts in India

Yamaha introduced the XSR125 neo-retro bike in 2021. It is part of Yamaha’s XSR Sport Heritage family that also includes the XSR700 and XSR900. Yamaha has now introduced the 2025 XSR125 with two new colour options in Japan. Prices for this entry-level bike start at 460,000 yen (Rs 2.62 lakh). Let’s take a look.

2025 Yamaha XSR125 – New colours

Users can now choose from two new colour options of Light Bluish Gray Metallic and Berry Dark Orange Metallic. These are essentially Silver and Brown colour options. Among the two, the brown shade comes across as the most captivating. It complements the bike’s retro vibes and adds a more premium touch.

The glossy brown shade has been applied on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side panels. For a more dynamic look and feel, the fuel tank and side panels also have contrasting shades of grey and yellow. XSR125 lettering in yellow can be seen on the side panel. Rest of the bike’s surfaces are a mix of black and metallic finishes.

Talking about the new Silver colour, the application can be seen on the fuel tank and headlamp cowl. Most of the other surfaces are black, paired with metallic finishes for a vibrant feel. The third colour option available with the 2025 Yamaha XSR125 is Black Metallic. This has been carried forward from the outgoing model. It is essentially an all-black shade, with glossy finish applied on the fuel tank and side panels.

A unique aspect of the Black Metallic shade is the USD forks in golden finish. In comparison, the new Silver and Brown shades have the USD forks in black finish. While golden USD forks look great with several bikes, it doesn’t seem to create a similar impact with the XSR125. The black painted units seem to pair better with this Yamaha bike. While the Silver and Black shades have the YAMAHA lettering on the fuel tank, the Brown variant has the brand’s logo on the fuel tank.

No other changes

Apart from the two new colour additions, the 2025 Yamaha XSR125 remains the same as earlier. Powering the bike is a 124cc, water cooled, SOHC, single cylinder engine that generates 15 PS and 12 Nm of torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox. Similar to other Yamaha bikes, the XSR125 is equipped with VVA tech (variable valve actuation).

Other key highlights include an assist and slipper clutch for easy gear shifts. The bike utilizes a diamond frame and swing arm suspension at the rear. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises single disc brakes at both ends.

Yamaha XSR125 has a circular headlamp, tear-drop fuel tank, a single piece seat, upswept exhaust, rugged sump guard and circular tail light. Tech package includes a circular full colour LCD instrument screen. It displays a range of information such as speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and gear position.

Images – Yamaha