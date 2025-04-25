2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch On 15th May – New Design, Colours

Last year, Yezdi Adventure received extensive mechanical updates including a recently reworked Alpha2 engine and switchable ABS modes

In the fast-growing adventure-tourer segment, the Yezdi Adventure has emerged as one of the popular options. The bike is preferred for its robust performance, well-rounded features and accessible price point. To make it even better, Yezdi will introduce some more updates to the bike to be launched on May 15th, 2025.

2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch – What to expect?

Since the bike has already received significant performance-oriented updates last year, the focus this time around could be on visual enhancements. Some new colour options could be introduced. The bike can also benefit from sporty graphics, as seen with rival offerings. As of now, graphics and stickering are largely missing. Some may prefer this minimalist approach, but a significant percentage of users would also want a livelier profile for their bike.

Existing Yezdi Adventure has ‘Est. 69’ lettering on the tank brace and Yezdi logo on the fuel tank. Side panels get the ‘adventure’ badging. In comparison, rivals like Hero Xpulse 210, KTM 250 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have a more dynamic look and feel. A lot more vibrant and captivating colours and graphics have been used. Colour options for Yezdi Adventure don’t seem to align with the bike’s proven capabilities in performance.

As of now, there are two Matte (Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon) and two Gloss (Wolf Grey, Glacier White) colour options available with Yezdi Adventure. None of these seem to match the intensity and perkiness of shades available with rival adventure bikes. Yezdi Adventure can probably deliver better results if some exciting, fun colourways are introduced.

Performance, specs

Mechanicals will remain largely unchanged since the bike was already updated extensively in 2024. Power is derived from a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 29.60 PS and 29.80 Nm of torque. It is mated to a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox.

The bike utilizes a double cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and rear mono shock absorber with linkage and 7-step adjustable preload. Front and rear have 21-inch and 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 90/90 and 130/80 tyres, respectively. Both ends have disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Pricing

As affordable pricing is one of the key USPs, updated Yezdi Adventure may continue with the existing prices. Or, the prices could be increased only slightly. Prices vary based on the colour selected. The Tornado Black and Magnite Maroon are available at Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 2.13 lakh, respectively. Gloss colours, Wolf Grey and Glacier White are offered at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh, respectively.

In comparison, Hero Xpulse 210 starts at Rs 1.86 lakh. KTM 250 Adventure is available at a starting price of Rs 2.60 lakh. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has plentiful colour choices, with prices of these variants in the range of Rs 2.85 lakh to Rs 2.98 lakh.