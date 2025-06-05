2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch Price Rs 2.15 L – New Design, Features, Colours

While the updated Yezdi Adventure retains the 334cc engine, users can expect smoother performance with optimized gear ratios and enhanced fuel mapping

After the comprehensive mechanical updates introduced with the Yezdi Adventure last year, the 2025 model now gets a fresh set of enhancements. It includes both visual and functional improvements, which help to enhance the bike’s capabilities against rival offerings. Let’s check out the details.

2025 Yezdi Adventure Launch – What’s new?

One of the key changes is the distinctive, first-in-segment twin-LED headlight setup. This design approach lends a playful touch to the bike’s visual aesthetics. It is also functionally relevant, ensuring improved visibility with a wider beam. The twin LED headlamp setup has a single projector LED lamp on the left and a dual-chamber reflector-based LED light on the right side. A similar arrangement, featuring twin LED lights, can be seen for the tail lamps as well.

Other changes include a redesigned raised front beak, featuring a new trim in contrasting shade on the tip. Front and rear fenders have been updated as well. The bike gets a new rear rack and an adjustable windscreen. Users can now choose from six new colour options that include three matte and three gloss shades.

Performance-oriented updates include traction control and three ABS modes of Road, Rain and Off-road. 2025 Yezdi Adventure continues with the 334cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that generates 29.6 hp and 29.56 Nm of torque. It is paired with a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox. Yezdi claims that the engine has undergone some tweaks with the goal to optimize gear ratios and fuel mapping. These changes will allow for a smoother ride experience.

Specs

Other hardware and specs are largely the same as earlier. Yezdi Adventure utilizes a double cradle frame, integrated with 41 mm telescopic front forks and monoshock absorber with linkage and 7-step adjustable preload. The bike has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 90/90 front and 130/80 rear tyres. Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 240 mm discs at front and rear, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

Old Model Continues To Be On Sale

A total of six colour options are available with the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, which is sold as ‘Twin Head Light’ variant. The base Forest Green variant is available at a starting price of Rs 2.15 lakh. The Ocean Blue and Desert Khaki colour variants are priced at Rs 2.18 lakh. The Tornado Black THL is available at Rs 2.22 lakh. The Glacier White THL and Wolf Grey THL are priced at Rs 2.27 lakh.

Yezdi will continue to sell the earlier model, which comes with a single headlight setup and is conveniently called ‘Single Head Light’ varint. Colour options include Tornado Black and Magnite Maroon (both priced at Rs 2.18 lakh), Wolf Grey (Rs 2.21 lakh) and Glacier White (Rs 2.25 lakh). Interestingly, older model is more expensive than the newer model.

In terms of competition, the Yezdi Adventure takes on rivals such as Hero Xpulse 210 and KTM 250 Adventure. Xpulse 210 is the most affordable in this group, available at Rs 1.86 lakh. KTM 250 Adventure comes with a price tag of Rs 2.60 lakh.