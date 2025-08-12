2025 Yezdi Roadster Launch Price Rs 2.1 Lakh – Specs, Details

Classic Legends is increasing its product offensive against Royal Enfield with a new motorcycle. We’re talking about the newest iteration of Yezdi Roadster which has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 2.1 lakh (Ex-sh). It boasts refreshed styling along with the performance that the new Alpha 2 engine brings to the table.

2025 Yezdi Roadster Launch

Anand Mahindra, Anupam Thareja and Boman Rustomji Irani graced the stage for the launch of new 2025 Yezdi Roadster. This new iteration of Roadster boasts a revised styling that is likely to work well with the brand’s identity of being a retro offering, but bringing it in line to the modern times. Then we have the revised Alpha 2 engine.

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Yezdi Roadster starts form Rs 2.1 lakh (Ex-sh) and it goes till Rs 2.26 lakh (Ex-sh), depending on the colours. Speaking of, 2025 Yezdi Roadster can be had in Sharkskin Blue, Smoke Grey, Bloodrush Maroon, Savage Green and Shadow Black.

Yezdi fanatics can spot the new design differences that the company has implemented in the new Roadster. For starters, we can see a new headlight cowl that is integrated into the design, there are new LED turn indicators that are much sleeker than the circular ones offered with its predecessor. Handlebar is quite wide, offering a lot of leverage and the bar-end mirrors do look good.

At the rear, we can see a new chopped-off fender that now has a reflector in the place of rear tail light, which is now integrated into the new tyre hugger. The same sleek rear turn indicators lend a modern appeal to this motorcycle. The twin exhaust design still continues and it still sounds like a liquid-cooled engine does, but with some snarl and base.

Specs & Features

Wheelbase is 1,440 mm long and the seat height is 795 mm, which is rather accessible across most riders. We get a 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc along with Brembo callipers and Continental dual channel ABS. Yezdi is also offering 6 factory-custom kits with 2025 Roadster and there are around 50+ customisation options.

Powering the motorcycle is the Alpha 2 engine, which is a 334cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is mated to a slip and assist clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Performance metrics include 29 PS of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque. Then there is a 4 year or 50,000 km standard warranty which can be extended to 6 years. The fuel tank is 12.5L.

Statement from Classic Legends

“The Yezdi Roadster is a wolf in wolf’s clothing. The memories of a Yezdi rumbling through Indian roads and hearts never really went away. The cool dads and lads rode on real roads, on a real bike and created real stories. Their first job, first fall, first love was all on a Yezdi. Yezdi has been a way of life, an attitude, a thought, since inception, born as a challenger in a monopolistic market.

Renegades who dared to carve their own path made Yezdi their cultural emblem,” said Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. “The new Roadster is ‘Born Out of Line’ to become the call of the wolf to all the new-age wildcards. With a bold design, cutting-edge performance, and touring-ready engineering, the Yezdi Roadster is a war cry for those who chart their own course, your tribe is calling.”