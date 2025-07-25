2025 Yezdi Roadster and Scrambler Spied Ahead Of 12th Aug Launch

While receiving multiple design updates, new Yezdi Roadster and Scrambler will remain mechanically unchanged for the most part

Following the launch of 2025 Yezdi Adventure, it’s now the turn of Yezdi Roadster to receive new updates. The 2025 version is scheduled to debut on 12th August. Ahead of that, test mule spy shots reveal some interesting details about the potential changes. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yezdi Roadster and Scrambler – Key changes

Primary design changes with new Roadster can be seen with tail lamp and turn indicators, which have been moved up, integrated with the rear section of the seat assembly. Rear fender has been chopped off, likely to give the motorcycle a more compact and agile-looking profile. This necessitates the registration number plate to be mounted on the swingarm.

While the test vehicle does not have a pillion backrest, 2025 Yezdi Roadster could be offered as an accessory. In the spy shot, it also appears that the pillion seat is smaller in size. This change could be aimed at achieving a cruiser-like look and feel. 2025 Yezdi Roadster continues with the dual exhaust setup and round rear-view mirrors. Tail lamp and turn indicators with the current model have a round shape. Since the 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets sharper indicators at the rear, a similar treatment can be expected at the front as well.

2025 Yezdi Scrambler, on the other hand, looks similar to current model for most part. Looking closely, we can see that there seems to be a new single-sider exhaust which is much flatter at the end, when compared to pea-shooter style of current model. There can be other updates as well, but these are not evident since the image only captures the rear section.

Other retro features will be carried forward such as the round headlamp and circular instrument dial. The features list of Roadster and Scrambler varies based on the variant. For example, the Chrome variants of Roadster see liberal use of metallic finish on the rear-view mirrors, engine, exhaust and rear suspension.

In comparison, the Dark and dual-tone variants have these parts in a blacked-out finish. While the Yezdi Roadster already offers ample colour options, its visuals could be further enhanced with the addition of bold new graphics. A similar approach was seen with select variants of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure.

Specs, performance

There are unlikely to be any major changes to the hardware. Powering these bikes will be a 334 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine. It generates around 29 PS and 29.40 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a constant mesh, 6-speed gearbox. Similar to the recently launched 2025 Yezdi Adventure, the engine of the updated Roadster can see optimizations to its gear ratios and fuel mapping. Primary objective would be to achieve a smoother ride experience and potentially some gains in fuel efficiency.

2025 Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler could see a slight bump in its pricing. Updated Yezdi Roadster will continue to rival the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’ness CB350. Whereas updated Yezdi Scrambler will take on Royal Enfield Scram 440, Triumph Scrambler 400X and others. Both bikes are launching on 12th August 2025.