2026 Ampere Magnus Neo Updated – Same Price, New Colours, Minor Tweaks

Greaves Electric Mobility has introduced an updated version of Ampere Magnus Neo in India. While the name remains unchanged, this is essentially a refreshed iteration of the existing model, with a focus on new colours and slight usability improvements rather than major mechanical changes. Prices continue to start at Rs 86,999 (ex-showroom), keeping it positioned in the same affordable electric scooter segment.

What’s New? Mostly Cosmetic Updates

The biggest visible change is the addition of new colour options. The updated Magnus Neo is now offered in shades like Butter Yellow, along with other contemporary options such as blue, green and grey tones. These colours are aimed at making the scooter look fresher and more appealing to urban buyers. Apart from the new paint schemes, the overall design and silhouette remain largely unchanged, continuing with the simple, family-friendly styling that Magnus range is known for.

No Major Mechanical Changes

Mechanically, the updated Magnus Neo remains identical to the outgoing model. It continues with the same 2.3 kWh LFP battery pack, which is known for durability and longer lifecycle. The scooter continues to use drum brakes at both ends and a conventional suspension setup with telescopic forks at the front and coil spring at the rear. Key performance figures also remain unchanged:

– IDC range of around 118 km

– Top speed of 65 kmph

– Charging time of about 5 hours (0–80%)

Focus On Practicality

Ampere has retained the core strengths of the Magnus Neo. It continues to offer a low seat height of 777 mm, making it accessible for a wide range of riders. Kerb weight is around 106 kg, which helps in easy handling, especially in city traffic. The scooter also gets a 150 kg loading capacity, making it suitable for family usage. Features remain basic but practical, including an off-board charger and essential utility-focused setup.

With this update, Ampere is not trying to reinvent the Magnus Neo but rather keep it relevant in a competitive entry-level EV space. By offering new colours and retaining the same pricing, the brand is targeting buyers looking for a simple, no-frills electric scooter for daily commuting.

Commenting about the launch, Mr Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility said, “Comfort and ease of rideability remain central to our product philosophy, whether for short daily commutes or longer journeys. The new Magnus Neo has been developed as a lighter, more comfortable, and easier-to-handle family scooter, designed for Indian road conditions and everyday use. With this launch, we aim to make electric mobility more practical and accessible for a wider set of riders, while addressing real, on-ground riding needs.”