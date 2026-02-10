2026 Aprilia RS 457, Tuono 457 Starts Rs 3.97 Lakh – Gets Price Cut

Replica variant is not solely due to its exclusive MotoGP-inspired styling. This variant also gets exclusive features such as quickshifter and adjustable brake lever, as part of standard equipment.

The quickshifter can also be installed as an accessory with the other colour variants. But it will cost Rs 25,000 more. In comparison, the GP Replica is only Rs 15,000 costlier than the standard models. This variant has a largely black finish and carries the stickers of the various sponsors of Aprilia’s MotoGP race bike.

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457, RS 457 Pricing

Tuono is essentially the naked version based on Aprilia’s 457cc platform. It is being offered at a starting price of Rs 3.97 lakh. Buyers can choose from two colour options – Piranha Red and Puma Grey. The bike has a dominating road presence with a sharp headlamp cowl, sculpted fuel tank, sleek tank extensions, split seats and an underbelly exhaust.

Updated pricing for 2026 Aprilia RS 457 and Tuono 457 is now close to pre-GST-reform levels. The RS 457 is actually now more accessible, since it was offered at Rs 4.35 lakh at the time when the new GST rates were announced. Aprilia had stated that it will absorb the cost of the increased GST rate.

In the case of Tuono 457, the bike was priced at Rs 3.95 lakh before the new GST rates were announced. With the updated pricing at Rs 3.97 lakh, the Tuono is now only Rs 2,000 costlier than earlier.

Both bikes use the same 457cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 47.6 hp and 43.5 Nm of torque. A 6-speed transmission has been used and a slipper clutch is offered as standard. Tech kit includes a 5-inch colour TFT instrument panel, which can be accessed via the backlit handlebar switches. Both bikes have LED lighting, ride-by-wire throttle, traction control and ride modes of Eco, Sport and Rain.

Aprilia RS 457 takes on rivals such as KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 500. Tuono 457 competes primarily with KTM 390 Duke. In the future, competition in this space will intensify with similar displacement bikes from BMW, TVS and Norton.