2026 Audi Q3 Debuts With Major Updates – India Launch Next Year

New, 3rd-gen Audi Q3 is being offered with two petrol, one diesel and a plug in hybrid engine option

2026 Audi Q3 has made its global debut and is scheduled to go on sale in Europe later this year. Prices will start at €44,600, which is approximately Rs 44.20 lakh. The new model packs in an exciting range of updates, focused on styling, comfort, luxury and practicality. Let’s check out the details.

New, 3rd-gen Audi Q3 – Styling and features

Front fascia has undergone a major transformation, featuring new lighting elements and a wide Singleframe grille. The crossover luxury SUV gets top-mounted LED DRLs with pixel-style lighting elements. Each side has 23 LED modules, which can be configured as per the preset light signatures. Users can also customize the approach / departure animations.

Headlights comprise a micro LED module, designed to offer enhanced illumination. There are some integrated safety features as well such as a warning light to indicate lane switching to other road users. Side profile has pronounced wheel arches and curvy body panelling. Wheel options range from 17-inch to 20-inch and these are 20 mm wider as compared to the ones used with the current model.

Other highlights include a smooth, tapering roofline, slightly rising beltline and muscular rear haunches. New Audi Q3 gets split-style digital OLED tail lights, along with an illuminated LED light bar and an illuminated Audi logo. With the exterior design updates, the new Audi Q3 has reduced its drag coefficient to 0.30 Cd.

Interior updates, new equipment

Some of the key updates include a 12.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 11.9 inch digital instrument cluster. The centre console has been updated and now comes with a 15 watt wireless smartphone charger. The traditional gear shifter has been removed and replaced by a shift by wire lever mounted behind the new steering wheel on the right side.

Users can unlock immersive experiences with an advanced, highly customisable ambient lighting setup. Option of illuminated door panels is also available and these are customisable as well. New Audi Q3 has a premium Sonos sound audio system with 12 speakers, AI-powered Audi assistant and option of acoustic glazing on the front side glass.

Eco-friendly materials have been used such as the Impressum cloth, which is manufactured from 100% recycled polyester. Similarly, Econyl has been used for the velvet velour floor mats. Comfort for rear passengers comes with sliding seat function and adjustable backrest. Standard boot space available with the new Audi Q3 is 488 litres. It can be increased to 1,386 litres by folding the rear seat.

2026 Audi Q3 – Powertrain options

The entry-level 1.5-litre four cylinder TFSI petrol engine generates 150 PS. Second petrol option is a 2.0-litre TFSI four cylinder unit that makes 265 PS and 400 Nm. The diesel engine option available with the new Audi Q3 generates 150 PS and 360 Nm. It is offered in front-wheel drive format and is paired with a 7-speed S tronic transmission.

The Q3 e-hybrid packs in a 25.7 kWh battery pack. It has a combined power output of 272 PS and 400 Nm. In pure electric mode, the plug-in-hybrid variant can travel 74 miles or 119 km, as per WLTP standards. Fast charging is supported, with 10% to 80% achievable in less than 30 minutes when using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Enhanced suspension, new parking feature

New Audi Q3 has been updated with an improved suspension that enhances the driving experience. Customers also have the option to choose a sport-tuned suspension. Also on offer is an adjustable suspension that comes with responsive twin-valve dampers.

Other updates for the new Audi Q3 include an upgraded driver assistance system and a progressive steering system. One of the interesting features is the ‘trained parking’ function. This can be used to teach parking manoeuvres to the crossover. Another key upgrade is the ability of the emergency assistant to take full control of the vehicle in case the driver becomes incapacitated due to any reason.