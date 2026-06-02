2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Launch Price Rs 1.3 Lakh

Bajaj Auto was expected to launch the Avenger 220 Street in the country, as suggested by the homologation documents filed last year. Recently, Bajaj de-listed Avenger 160 Street from the website and listed Avenger 220 Street with a ‘coming soon’ tag. Now, Bajaj seems to have silently launched Avenger 220 Street in India for a price tag of Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh).

2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

We seems to have launched, because the price tag of Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh) (Rs 1,30,172, to be precise) can only be seen in the model’s landing page. In the webpage of Avenger variant lineup and the navigation menus, it still says ‘coming soon’ in the price section. There are two colours to choose from – Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red.

In terms of pricing, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is positioned exactly the same as Avenger 220 Cruise, at Rs 1,30,172 (Ex-sh). This is an interesting strategy because Avenger 220 Cruise is loaded to the gills with chrome bits and trims. Chrome is generally offered at a premium and rival brands are offering chrome variants on their 350cc bikes for around Rs 35k more.

You can see chrome on headlight surrounds, engine guards, radiator grille, exhaust, wheels, ORVMs, levers, bar ends, suspension components, turn indicators, tank ornaments, instrument cluster and many other places. On top of the chrome, Avenger 220 Cruiser also gets value-added accessories like a backrest and a tall windscreen.

Specs, Features

Avenger 220 Street brings something to the table that Avenger 220 Cruise does not, which is alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Avenger 160 Street continues to be de-listed from the website, which suggests that it might be discontinued for good. This leaves Bajaj’s Avenger lineup with 220cc offerings exclusively.

As per the spec sheet on the website, Bajaj Avenger 220 Street looks like it is almost the same as it was before. It will get the same 220cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine which is rated at 19.03 PS of peak power at 8500 RPM and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7000 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

It has a wheelbase of 1,490 mm, has a length of 2,210 mm, ground clearance of 169 mm, seat height of 737 mm and weighs 160 kg. It comes with 17-inch front and 15-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with 90/90-17 front and 130/90-15 rear tubeless tyres. Fuel tank with Avenger 220 Street is 13L, which could have been larger as even a Pulsar 125 gets a 15L tank.