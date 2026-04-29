2026 Bajaj Chetak Updated – New Name, Price Hike, More Power, Google Maps

Bajaj Auto has updated its Chetak electric scooter lineup for MY26 with revised naming, improved performance, faster charging and added features. Select variants have also received a slight price increase. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Bajaj Chetak Lineup Updated

With this update, Bajaj has introduced a more uniform naming structure across the Chetak range. The lineup is now divided into three families – C25, C30 and C35, replacing the earlier naming convention. Entry-level offerings start with the C25 range, followed by C30, while C35 continues as the more premium lineup. Individual variants now carry numerical suffixes such as C2501, C3001 and C3501/02/03, depending on positioning.

Higher Top Speed, More Power

Bajaj has increased performance across the range. The base C2501 now gets a higher top speed of 60 km/h, up from 55 km/h earlier. Mid variants like C3001 and C3503 now reach 70 km/h, compared to 63 km/h before. Top variants including C3502 and C3501 now offer a top speed of 80 km/h, up from 73 km/h. Additionally, the top-spec C3501 gets a slight bump in motor output to 4.8 kW, up from 4.5 kW.

Faster Charging, More Features

Charging times have also been improved. The C3001 now supports faster charging, reducing 0–80% charge time from 3 hours 50 minutes to 2 hours 55 minutes. Feature-wise, Bajaj has made riding modes (Eco, Sport) and hill hold assist standard on C30 and C35 variants, which were earlier part of an optional Tec Pack. Top variants also get OTA updates and now feature Google Maps integration, replacing the earlier proprietary navigation system.

Price Hike

With these updates, Bajaj has increased prices of C30 and C35 variants by around Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the variant. Overall, the MY26 update makes the Chetak range more competitive with better performance, improved usability and a clearer variant structure.

Bajaj has emerged as the second-largest electric two-wheeler brand in India in FY26, largely driven by the strong performance of its Chetak lineup. The company registered total sales of 2,89,349 units, marking a healthy 25% YoY growth and capturing over 20% market share. This puts Bajaj comfortably ahead of Ather and Ola, with only TVS ahead in the rankings. The consistent growth of Chetak, backed by expanding variants and improved affordability, has played a key role in strengthening Bajaj’s position in the electric scooter segment.

Commenting on the announcement, Eric Vas, President, Urbanite Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The C Series represents an evolution of the Chetak portfolio, bringing meaningful upgrades across our range. With the flagship C 35 01, we are delivering the full extent of these advancements—combining stronger performance, more intuitive connectivity through Google Maps, and the added convenience of riding modes and hill-hold now offered as built-in features. At the same time, these upgrades are designed to offer greater value to our customers.”