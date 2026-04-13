2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 New Colour Launched – Black Gold

Pulsar 150 has been that motorcycle that revolutionised India’s premium commuter segment. While the basic design and silhouette has been almost identical from close to two decades, Classic Pulsar range received a major update in December 2025. Now, the updated Classic Pulsar 150 gets a new colour too. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 New Colour

There were four colours to choose from with 2026 Bajaj Classic Pulsar 150 – Bottle Green with Copper Beige, Ebony Black Dark Grey, Ebony Black Ink Blue and Ebony Black Cherry Red. Now, there is a fifth colour in the palette of Classic Pulsar 150. It is called Black Gold and is shared with Classic Pulsar 125 and Classic Pulsar 180.

It has to be noted that the new Black Gold colour is offered with all three variants of Classic Pulsar 150, just like the other four colours. These variants are called 150 SD, 150 SD UG and 150 TD UG. Where pricing is concerned, 2026 Bajaj Classic Pulsar 150 range starts from 1.17 lakh (Ex-sh).

We wished Classic Pulsar 150 also got the new White colour which is currently offered only with the just launched (or we should say, re-launched) Classic Pulsar 180. Sticking to the just introduced Black Gold shade with Classic Pulsar 150, it gets a Black base colour with contrasting Gold accents.

We can see these Gold accents primarily on fuel tank and engine cowl along with hints of Gold on wheels, headlight cowl and rear body panels. There’s also a subtle Grey shade complementing the Gold, seen on fuel tank and engine cowl.

Any Other Changes?

Apart from the new colour, Bajaj Classic Pulsar 150 continues to be the same as the update introduced in December 2025. With the latest update, Classic Pulsar range (except for Pulsar for 220F), now gets a new LED headlight setup along with premium LED turn indicators for the first time.

Cycle parts like 17-inch alloy wheels, RSU telescopic front forks, clip-on handlebars, twin-shock rear suspension and others are carried over. The split rear grab rail, split seats and rear disc brake are only offered with top-spec 150 TD UG variant or commonly called ‘Dual Disc’ variant. Instrument cluster is the same fully digital unit as before.

Engine continues to be the same too, which is not a bad thing. This 149.5cc single cylinder air cooled unit generates about 13.8 bhp of peak power and 13.25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.