2026 Bajaj Pulsar 180 vs Apache RTR 180 – Specs, Features, Performance Compared

Bajaj Auto has just re-entered a segment where TVS Motor had been partying all along. We’re talking about the re-launch of Pulsar 180 in 180cc premium sporty commuters where Apache RTR 180 and Hornet 2.0 have been existing. The rivalry between Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 has existed for a long time and have clashed once again in 2026.

In this post, we will compare both these arch rivals across their specs, features, equipment and powertrain attributes to see where they fall on paper. In terms of pricing, Pulsar 180 costs Rs 1.22 lakh, while Apache RTR 180 costs Rs 1.26 lakh (both Ex-sh). Let’s dive deep and re-visit this iconic rivalry between Pulsar 180 and Apache RTR 180 in April 2026.

Pulsar 180 vs Apache RTR 180

Design is subjective and both Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor have been trying to lure customers with unique appearances. Pulsar 180 might appear easy-on-the-eyes for many and the new White colour it brings, is rather attractive. Apache RTR 180 comes out as sporty and it even has a White that looks smashing too.

Pulsar 180 gets Pulsar 220F’s chunky exhaust, which lends a more muscular appearance. Apache RTR 180 still offers halogen turn indicators, while Pulsar 180 has moved to full LED setup. Both bikes come with clip-on handlebars along with split rear grab rails, a stepped single-seat and a seat height of 790 mm.

Both bikes get an engine close to 180cc and the power figures are similar at 16.7 bhp. In terms of torque, we can see a slight edge towards RTR 180 as it has higher 15.5 Nm torque. However, Pulsar 180’s peak power and peak torque come in at lower revvs than Apache’s. Both get a 5-speed gearbox.

Apache RTR 180 has a smaller wheelbase at 1,326 mm as opposed to Pulsar 180’s 1,340 mm. RTR 180 has a higher ground clearance at 180 mm and it weighs less than Pulsar 180’s 156 kg at just 140 kg. That’s 16 kg lighter and it reflects in power-to-weight ratio. It has to be noted that Pulsar 180 offers a larger 15L fuel tank, which many prefer.

Componentry, Features, Equipment

Pulsar 180 has larger disc brakes at both ends and both bikes get single-channel ABS on front wheel. Both get RSU telescopic front forks and twin-shock rear suspension. Fully digital LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity is common between both, but only TVS has turn-by-turn navigation feature.

Bajaj offers a Type-A USB port as standard with Pulsar 180, which TVS does not. What TVS offers, is optional adjustable clutch and brake levers, which Bajaj does not. Apache RTR 180 is the only one to get Ride Modes too, which alters performance of the bike as well.