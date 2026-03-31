2026 Bajaj Pulsar 350cc Engine Specs Leak Before Launch

Bajaj Auto is working on a new range of sub-350cc motorcycles to address the higher GST tax slab applicable to bikes above 350cc. As part of this strategy, Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 are expected to receive smaller engines. Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of this new engine have leaked.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar 350cc Engine Specs Leak

Sources divulged that the company will retain the same naming scheme as current models. So, Dominar 400 and Pulsar NS400Z will retain their respective names post this engine downsizing update which is expected to launch soon.

As per the leaked info, Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 will now come with a new 350cc engine that displaces precisely 349.13cc. The bore of this engine has been retained at 89 mm, which was the same before this update too. Primary change is in the stroke, which is now reduced to 56.1 mm, from 60 mm.

Peak power of Bajaj’s new 350cc engine is 40.6 PS, which is extracted at 9000 RPM and peak torque is 33.2 Nm, extracted at 7500 RPM. This engine is still a single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit with a single spark plug, slip and assist clutch, wet sump forced lubrication and is mated to a 6-speed sequential gearbox.

When compared to the 43 PS peak power at 9000 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 7500 RPM of the current model, we can see that power has dropped by 2.4 PS and 1.8 Nm. Where displacement is concerned, it has gone down by 24cc.

What to expect?

Where design is concerned, both 2026 Pulsar NS400Z and 2026 Dominar 400 are expected to remain the same. One can expect the same colours as the current model too. Notable equipment include USD front forks, sintered brake pads, perimeter frame, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, riding modes, Bluetooth enabled instrument cluster with navigation and others.

In terms of pricing, Bajaj is likely to carry forward similar price tags as the current Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400. This could be because the company absorbed the hike in GST until this point and did not pass it down to customers. More concrete details will be revealed at launch, which might happen in the coming weeks.

Also read – Details of 2026 Triumph Speed 400 (350cc) leaked