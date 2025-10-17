2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Reach Showrooms – New Colour, Features

While the 125cc motorcycle segment is heating up with intensified competition, Bajaj is stepping up its game in this segment with incremental upgrades to Pulsar NS125. For 2026 model year, Bajaj has made NS125 more feature loaded ahead of the festive.season.

Units of updated Pulsar NS125 have been reaching dealerships, showing some of the major upgrades now offered with this motorcycle. A recent video by Delhi DC Vlogs shows all the updates to 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125

?The updated model introduces crucial technological and aesthetic enhancements designed to position it as a more refined and comprehensive offering within its segment. This move is expected to boost sales during the auspicious festive season. The new colour is Pearl White with subtle Pink highlights.

Aesthetically, the motorcycle is refreshed with the introduction of the new Pearl Metallic White colour option, further accentuating the NS125’s sharp streetfighter design ethos. Further accentuating Pulsar NS125’s sporty stance is a fatter 90-section front and 120-section rear tyres which used to be an 80-section and 100-section units before, respectively.

Where upgrades are concerned, the most substantial one is the incorporation of three selectable ABS modes – Rain, Road, and Off-road. Operating via a single-channel ABS system, these modes allow riders to dynamically adjust braking response based on the riding environment. Rain mode provides maximum intervention, Off-road mode offers minimal intervention for better loose-surface control, and Road mode maintains a standard, balanced setting.

The next big upgrade to 2026 Pulsar NS125 can be seen in the fully digital instrument console. It now gets a feature previously exclusive to larger Pulsar NS models. Which is the integration of turn-by-turn navigation. Along with that, connected features such as call and SMS notifications and standard metrics like gear position and distance-to-empty, are carried over.

Any other changes?

Mechanically, the same powertrain is carried over from the previous iteration. The motorcycle retains its 124.45cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which generates 12 PS of peak power at 8,500 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM, coupled with a 5-speed transmission.

The same perimeter frame, supported by RSU telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, also remains unchanged. Braking hardware consists of a 240mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum, paired with the updated ABS system. With an overall weight of 144kg and 805mm seat height, the Pulsar NS125 is well-configured for diverse riding demands.

Key rivals to 2026 Pulsar NS125 include TVS Raider 125, Hero Xtreme 125R and the newly launched Honda CB125 Hornet. While incremental upgrades are welcome, we wish to see more improvements in Bajaj’s 125cc Pulsar models, considering they are the brand’s best-selling models.





