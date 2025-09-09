2026 BMW iX3 Debuts With Neue Klasse Platform – 644 Kms Range

BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform and vehicles based on this platform was one of the most anticipated launches in the world. Neue Klasse vehicles would also steer clear of the design controversies revolving around the brand too. The first Neue Klasse vehicle has just debuted in the form of 2026 BMW iX3, slated to launch some time in 2026.

2026 BMW iX3 Debuts

With the Neue Klasse range of EVs, BMW is shaping its future with a new chapter in its design journey. The first vehicle to spawn out of Neue Klasse design language is 2nd Gen iX3 electric SUV. It is slated to launch some time in 2026 with a starting price of around USD 60,000 (around Rs 53 lakh), which will undercut rivals like Tesla Model Y Performance and BMW M50 xDrive.

At launch, 2nd Gen iX3 will be offered in a 50 xDrive version with a born electric Neue Klasse platform with a range of around 400 miles (644 km). The dual motor AWD layout will kick out around 463 bhp and 645 Nm, promising a 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of around 130 mph (209 km/h).

This 800V architecture supports 400 kW DC charging too, gaining 370 km worth of charge in just 10 minutes. There will be a single motor RWD version in the future along with M Sport versions as well. Immediate rivals include Audi Q6 e-tron, Porsche Macan EV, Volvo EX60 and upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV.

BMW Neue Klasse iX3 measures 4,783 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width, 1,636 mm in height and has a 2,898 mm long wheelbase. Compared to 1st Gen iX3, it is 49 mm longer in length and has a 34 mm longer wheelbase. Wheel size on the 2nd Gen model goes till 22 inches. BMW has reduced the air drag coefficient from 0.29 Cd to 0.24 Cd. Boot space is 861L, expandable to 1,841L and the frunk size is 57L.

Neue Klasse design language

Exterior design is all new and bears smaller BMW Kidney Grilles inspired from Classic 2002 series, with a modern twist. Unlike current BMWs with gigantic Kidney Grille design, Neue Klasse iX3 gets slightly tall and sleek grilles. These are flanked by stylish LED headlights. Gloss Black inserts, flush door handles, sleek wheel arch cladding, striking LED tail light design are notable elements. With the optional M Sport Pro package, the grille is illuminated and the brake calipers are painted Red instead of Blue.

Neue Klasse iX3 electric SUV gets modern interiors and the main highlight is Panoramic iDrive with a sleek pillar-to-pillar display that works as an extended instrument cluster. Infotainment screen is a 17.9 inch free-standing unit and has gobbled up most of the physical buttons and dials from the centre console. There’s also a 3D HUD if the Panoramic iDrive screen is not enough.

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse is a software defined vehicle and it consists of 4 super coupe elements to overlook vehicular functions. ‘Heart of Joy’ supercomputer is responsible for drivetrain, brakes, steering and regeneration, while there is a dedicated supercomputer for complex ADAS related functions.