2026 BMW X3 30 Launch Price Rs 74.5 Lakh – 258 bhp, 400 Nm, M Sport Pro Trim

BMW India is kick starting CY 2026 with an update to one of its best-selling models. We’re talking about the 2026 X3 SUV, which just had a change of heart, literally. For MY26 update, BMW is only offering X3 in a loaded M Sport Pro trim level, powered by the same B48 engine with a higher output, denoted by 30 in the name.

2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro had been unveiled some time ago at Amby Valley and it went on sale today for a starting price of Rs 74.5 lakh (Ex-sh). With 2026 X3, BMW is offering a new Brooklyn Grey colour and a bunch of new sporty accessories to spruce up the looks. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 BMW X3 30 Launch Price Rs 74.5 Lakh

Primary distinctions on the outside to identify 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro include a new Black Kidney grilles with M iconic glow, it gets a smoked Blackened effect to its fully adaptive LED headlights and LED tail lights, new and larger 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped with fatter 255-section tyres at the front and 285-section tyres at the rear and Red painted brake calipers.

In comparison, pre-update X3 20 and X3 20 d, which continue to be on sale, come with 19-inch alloys with 245-section tyres at both ends. These MY26 specific updates are because X3 is now offered in M Sport Pro trim, when compared to X3 20 and X3 20d M Sport trims. To further spruce up the design, BMW is offering a raunchy spoiler, a front lip and stylish decals as accessories too.

With these updates, 2026 BMW X3 30 looks a lot sportier than it did and it further bolsters on its already dominating appeal. It has to be noted that BMW X3 is the longest, widest and tallest in its segment, which works in its favour too. It measures 4,755 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width, 1,680 mm in height and has a 2,865 mm long wheelbase. 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is locally produced at BMW Group Chennai facility.

Subtle Interior Updates

Depending on the exterior colour chosen, BMW India offers two interior trim options – Calm Beige and Espresso Brown. As part of M Sport Pro trim, 2026 BMW X3 30 gets updated M seatbelts with tri-colour stitching. The most notable change on the inside, is the new Sensatec material used on the dashboard, replacing its textile material on X3 20 and X3 20d.

BMW Curved Display, incorporating its 14.9-inch infotainment screen and its 12.3-inch instrument cluster, BMW Interaction Bar, Jewelry Box, HUD, M Steering wheel, Sports Seats, panoramic glass roof, exquisite materials, precise fit and finish, luxurious aura and ambience continue as they were.

New Beating Heart

The defining change with 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is under its bonnet. While the same B48 2.0L 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine continues to do duties, it is in a higher state of tune, kicking out 258 bhp and 400 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic and xDrive AWD tech. 0-100 km/h sprint takes up around 6 seconds and the performance is noticably higher.