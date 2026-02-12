2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro First Drive Review – A Sweeter Deal!

BMW X3 has been one of the most popular offerings from the German luxury car manufacturer for some time now. It used to be offered in X3 20 and X3 20d engine options and BMW has just decided to turn the performance quotient a notch higher and offer more oomph for the prospective buyers and driving enthusiasts.

This is where the new 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes into the equation, offering what buyers asked for – more performance. For MY26 version, BMW India is only offering X3 in one engine configuration and one fully loaded M Sport Pro trim level. Prices of 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro will be announced on 16th February. After experiencing the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro for a short duration in Amby Valley, here is what we think about it.

2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

Starting with the way it looks, 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro gets a host of exterior and interior design updates as part of the new MY26 upgrade and the top-spec M Sport Pro trim level. Apart from the few exterior design highlights with MY26 version, BMW is also offering 2026 X3 a new colour to really set a distinction – Brooklyn Grey. Other colours include Dune Grey, Alpine White, Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire.

For an enhanced road presence and styling, BMW is offering 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro four major exterior design highlights. These include a fully blacked-out Kidney Grille that now gets ‘Iconic Glow’ that fully engulfs both these grilles. No M badges on the grille, though. BMW is also offering M Specific door projection as well.

Second major exterior design highlight is with its adaptive LED headlights where we can see a smoked-effect to make it look darker and more menacing than it did before. Coupled with its M Shadowline LED DRLs, new 2026 X3 30 looks sinister. A similar smoked-effect is given to rear tail lights too, which is its third major highlight.

Fourth major exterior design highlight can be divided into three parts – wheels, tyres and brake callipers. Starting with the wheels, these M Light alloy wheels are now 20-inchers, up from 19-inchers and they get a new distinctive design as well. These lend a more muscular and sporty stance to X3 that prospective buyers are likely to appreciate.

M Sport Pro Accessories

Where tyres are concerned, they used to be 245/50-19 on all four corners. But with 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, BMW is offering 255/45-20 tyres at the front and much fatter 285/40-20 tyres at the rear. This is a sort of tyre configuration sports cars come with for better traction management and they just look cool on this SUV as well.

Lastly, we have the large brakes with M branded brake callipers that are painted Red with 2026 X3. To further spruce up your X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, BMW is offering three accessories. These include a front splitter, M Performance decal on doors and a raunchy-looking spoiler that will grab a lot of eyeballs. In a good way, though.

Interior Updates

There are now five exterior colour options with 2026 X3, but only two interior themes. These interior themes are not optional and are bound together with the exterior colour you choose. So, Calm Beige interior theme is only offered with Tanzanite Blue and Black Sapphire, while Espresso Brown theme is offered with the other three exterior colour options.

Both interior themes get the same Veganza seat upholstery for an all-vegan animal cruelty-free approach. With 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, the company is only offering two interior updates. Being an M Sport Pro trim, the 2026 X3 30 gets new M Performance seatbelts with fancy M tricolour stitching.

The main update, however, is with the materials used on dashboard which BMW calls ‘Sensatec’. It is soft to touch, lending a luxurious appeal and it replaces previous textile-like material offered with X3 20 and X2 20d. This is a welcome move by BMW India and is based on customer feedback.

More Oomph!

Now that we got the aesthetic upgrades out of the way, we have to talk about the most important upgrade with 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, which is under the bonnet. The 30 moniker in its name replaces 20 moniker, which denotes a higher performance bracket, which is what matters more in a BMW than cosmetic upgrades.

The same B48 engine has been continued with X3 30, which is a 2.0L 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Petrol engine with a 48V Hybrid Electric system. Previously, with the X3 20, this engine was tuned to output 190 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque, which has now been increased by a whopping 68 bhp and 90 Nm.

Thus taking the total output of 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro to 258 bhp of peak power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This has shaved 1.5s in X3’s 0-100 km/h sprint, which now takes place in just around 6 seconds. BMW claims 6.3s to 100 km/h, to be precise, but the company has a reputation of underquoting their 0-100 km/h sprint timings.

Regulating this up-tuned performance down to the road is a quick-shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive 4WD technology with 100% variable torque distribution. Along with that, BMW is offering cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, automatic differential brakes / locks, among other features, similar to X3 20.

Driving Dynamics

2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is a proper hoot. We got to experience it briefly around Amby Valley in Maharashtra and it felt noticeably quicker, more performance-oriented and more eager to plaster a smile on the driver’s face. If you thought X3 20 was a good car, X3 30 will impress you further.

This sporty SUV gets increased front and rear track width by up to 45 mm and then adaptive suspension to significantly reduce body roll to offer excellent cornering abilities for an SUV. The electronically controlled dampers automatically adjust damper response based on driving situation and driving style. Offering comfort at slower speeds and spirited driving experience at higher speeds. Best of both worlds, one would say.

The X3 30 has the works and they definitely work. Even with our limited time with this SUV at Amby Valley, we were thoroughly impressed with its performance and agility. It grips like it has six wheels on the ground, which is impressive considering X3 30 is the largest SUV in its segment (4755 mm L X 1920 mm W X 1660 mm H).

Goodness of X3, With More Performance

Other than these aforementioned upgrades, all the goodness of a BMW X3 remains with the 2026 X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. As mentioned above, BMW X3 is the largest in its segment with the most dominating road presence. The company’s new design language on X3 continues to radiate its charm and has made BMW world’s best-selling luxury car manufacturer, sidelining Audi and Mercedes.

It still has lovely interiors with exquisite materials and well-damped buttons, right amount of bling, generous amount of tech and equipment and a well-thought-out UI for screens, useful iDrive system and an ergonomically well-laid-out cabin. It offers generous space and comfort for front and rear occupants along with a massive 570L boot and then a space-saver spare tyre.

Other notable elements include front ventilated seats, powered front seats, memory settings for driver’s seat, 3-zone climate control with a dedicated zone for rear occupants, adaptive LED headlights with cornering function, augmented-reality HUD, massive panoramic glass roof, premium Veganza upholstery, Harman Kardon audio, BMW drive recorder, a multitude of autonomous driving features adaptive suspension and much more.

2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is an X3, with more performance and more visual flair. A sweeter deal, we would say. If you were already head over heels with BMW X3, there is nothing that will move you away from the new 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Prices will be announced on 16th February. If you’re in the market for a mid-size luxury SUV, 2026 BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro should probably be at the top of your shortlist.