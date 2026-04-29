2026 BYD Atto 3 Debuts – 4.7m Length, 68.54 kWh, 630 Kms Range

BYD has unveiled the new-generation Atto 3, also known as Yuan Plus in China, at the Beijing Auto Show 2026. Positioned as a compact electric SUV, the updated model brings significant upgrades in design, battery technology and charging speeds. One of the biggest highlights is the introduction of BYD’s new “Flash Charging” system, which can charge the battery from 10% to 97% in just 9 minutes.

New-Gen BYD Atto 3 – Design, Dimensions

The new Atto 3 adopts BYD’s latest design language with a revised front fascia, sharper LED headlamps and a more sculpted bumper. It also features semi-flush door handles, new alloy wheel designs up to 19 inches and an illuminated BYD logo at the rear. Overall styling remains familiar but looks more modern and aerodynamic.

Dimensionally, the new model is larger than the outgoing version. It measures 4,665 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height. This makes it 210 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 60 mm taller than the current India-spec model. Wheelbase has also increased by 50 mm to 2,770 mm, which should translate into better cabin space. Boot capacity stands at around 750 litres, along with additional storage space in the frunk.

Inside, the cabin sees a number of updates. It now gets a new two-spoke steering wheel, revised dashboard layout and enhanced feature set. Highlights include a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, 16-speaker audio system, panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, wireless charging and USB Type-C ports. There is also a heated and cooled storage box, along with improved seat comfort including a reclining function for the front passenger seat.

Battery, Performance, Flash Charging

The new-gen Atto 3 is offered with two battery options – 57.54 kWh and 68.54 kWh, both based on BYD’s updated Blade Battery technology. Claimed range stands at up to 540 km and 630 km (CLTC), respectively. Both variants feature a rear-mounted electric motor, with power outputs going up to around 326 hp (240 kW). The SUV continues with a rear-wheel-drive layout.

A major upgrade comes in the form of BYD’s Flash Charging technology. This new system allows the battery to be charged from 10% to 97% in just 9 minutes, significantly reducing charging time compared to conventional fast-charging solutions. In China, the SUV will also be offered with a LiDAR-based advanced driver assistance system, further improving safety and automation capabilities.

India Launch Possibility

While the new-generation Atto 3 has been revealed for China, its global rollout is expected in phases. In India, Atto 3 is currently BYD’s most accessible offering. With these updates, the new model could strengthen its position further if introduced here. If launched, it will continue to rival electric SUVs such as MG ZS EV and upcoming EVs in the segment. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding its India launch timeline.