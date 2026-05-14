New BYD SUV Can Drive On 3 Wheels – Launch Price 305k Yuan (Rs 43 L)

The world’s leading electric car manufacturer, BYD (Build Your Dreams) is among the OEMs at the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements. We have seen BYD cars jumping in the air to avoid potholes and even floating on water. Now, BYD is flexing its engineering muscle again by showcasing the Flash Charging editions of 2026 Fangchengbao Bao 5 and Bao 8.

With these vehicles, BYD is showcasing cutting-edge technology like Disus P Ultra suspension tech and 1000V flash charging. These are not just some tech demonstration that BYD is showcasing in one of their concepts. Instead, they have been launched in China and buyers can get their hands on. Let’s take a closer look.

Fangchengbao Bao 5 and Bao 8 Flash Charge Edition

BYD has just launched the Flash Charging Editions of its Fangchengbao Bao 5 and Bao 8 lifestyle off-road vehicles in China. Buyers placing an order immediately can even avail some price discounts. Speaking of, Bao 5 Flash Charging Edition starts from CNY 305,800 (approx Rs 43.1 lakh) and Bao 8 Flash Charging Edition starts from CNY 419,800 (Rs 59.17 lakh).

The company launched Flash Charging Editions of Fangchengbao’s Tai series in the past months and now was the turn of Bao series. Thus offering their new Flash Charging all four of Fangchengbao vehicles. Flash Charging unlocks 1000V DC charging with 10C rating taking 10% to 70% SOC in 5 minutes and can reach 97% in 9 minutes.

Fangchengbao Bao 8 Flash Charging Edition’s battery is 36.8 kWh in capacity and with BYD’s new 2nd Gen Blade battery tech. Combined range of Bao 8 is 1,380 km on one filling of its fuel tank and one full charge of its battery. BYD plans to install 20,000 of these 1000V dedicated Flash Chargers across the country by the end of 2026.

Disus P Ultra Suspension

Both the updated SUVs, Fangchengbao Bao 5 and Bao 8 Flash Charging Editions, come equipped with BYD’s latest Disus P Ultra suspension technology. It is an absolute breakthrough in off-road assist technologies and can come in handy on roads as well. Before getting into the use cases, we should get specs out of the way.

Disus P Ultra has a 200 mm body height adjustment stroke 9 tonnes of lifting capacity (industry-leading) along with four-wheel lifting extrication feature. The system is rated for extreme temperatures ranging between -40 to 85 degrees. Ensuring most off-road scenarios are taken into account.

This system allows one of the wheels to be lifted in the air for tyre changing without the use of any jacks. It can hold the wheel up in this position for up to 3 minutes. This system also allows for driving on three wheels which can come in handy during a tyre blow-out situation or in extreme off-roading where a road is just cut off for a wide vehicle to pass and many other scenarios.



