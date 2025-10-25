2026 Ducati Monster Updated With New Engine – Sheds 4kg Weight

The Monster range of motorcycles from Ducati sits at the bottom of the company’s portfolio, acting as an entry portal into the Italian brand’s revered legacy. Monster is the model tasked with bringing large volumes for Ducati, which was first introduced in 1993. For 2026 model year, Ducati has given it a new beating heart.

This new 890cc V2 engine revving under 2026 Monster is nothing new, as it is seen with other Ducati models like Panigale, Multistrada and Streetfighter. However, replacing the older 937cc Testastretta Twin with this new engine is crucial for the brand as it brings the latest Euro 5+ emission standards compliance. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Ducati Monster Updated With 890cc V-Twin

After the company’s announcement to phase away the older 937cc Testastretta V-Twin engine with newer 890cc V-Twin engine, there have been multiple models ported over. These include Panigale, Multistrada and Streetfighter models. Now it is time for Ducati’s affordable Monster to make the switch to this new engine.

The only other models remaining in Ducati’s portfolio to yet make this switch include Desert X and Hypermotard 950. This new 890cc V-Twin engine powering 2026 Ducati Monster is cleaner and greener as it complies with latest Euro 5+ emission standards. 2026 Monster comes either in Ducati Red or Iceberg White colourways.

Sales in Europe will start from February 2026 and the starting price of this model is GBP 11,995, which translates to around Rs 14 lakh. Notable elements apart from the new engine include front-frame design, new hollow double-sided swingarm like on Panigale V4, non-adjustable Showa USD front forks, Brembo brakes, Pirelli tyres and more.

Twin exhaust is standard on this motorcycle and one can spec it with sportier Termignoni ones as well. Seat height is 815 mm, which can be taken down to 775 mm using accessory seats or lowering kits. Kerb weight has gone down with 2026 Ducati Monster by up to 4 kg. 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, 6-axis IMU based electronics suite including traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and engine braking control are also on offer.

New Beating Heart

The main highlight of 2026 Ducati Monster is its engine, which is a 890cc liquid-cooled V-Twin unit with a peak power of 109.4 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 91.11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This engine is a stressed member of the mainframe and it gets four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet.



