2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 Launch Price Rs 18.88 L – Sheds 18kg Weight

There are two ways to make a motorcycle enjoyable. One is to add performance and the other is to slice weight. For MY26 version of Multistrada V2, Ducati has taken the latter route and has achieved a sub 200 kg weight (without fuel, of course). This new version is also compliant with India’s E20 fuel blend mixture as well. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Ducati Multistrada V2

Starting from today, 2026 Ducati Multistrada V2 with an updated V-Twin engine will be made available for grab at all authorised dealerships. Prices start from Rs 18.88 lakh (Ex-sh) for standard variant and there is a better-specced Multistrada V2 S version priced at Rs 21 lakh (Ex-sh) for Ducati Red shade and Rs 21.3 lakh (Ex-sh) for Storm Green shade.

Where design is concerned, Ducati doesn’t seem to have changed much. Not that it needed changing as Multistrada family has emerged as one of the most recognisable and sought-after offerings in premium Adventure Tourer segment. MY26 version continues to be immediately identifiable as a Multistrada.

It has a compact fascia, reworked LED headlight design, new LED DRLs, pronounced front beak, chiseled 19L fuel tank, muscular tank shrouds that also provide protection, a tall windshield and a redesigned exhaust canister establish an appealing aesthetic. We can also see a glimpse of its Aluminium monocoque frame that has given weight-saving advantages.

Features & Equipment

Speaking of, 2026 Ducati Multistrada has shed 18 kg with base Multistrada V2 weighing 199 kg (without fuel). Both variants get the same 890cc 90-degree V-Twin with 115 bhp and 92 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There are a plethora of features with 2026 Multistrada V2 S. Base Multistrada V2 gets everything mentioned below, except for the sophisticated suspension.

*Aluminium monocoque frame

*19L fuel tank

*Ducati Skyhook Suspension with Suspension mode management and Minimum Preload function

*Electronically controlled Marzocchi fork with 45 mm stanchions (170 mm travel)

*Electronically controlled Marzocchi shock absorber (170 mm travel)

*19″ front and rear 17″ Aluminium rims

*Brembo braking system – Dual 320 mm front and 265 mm rear disc setup

*Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres

*Latest-Gen electronics with 6D IMU – ABS with cornering functionality, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, Engine Brake Control and more

*5″ TFT cluster, redesigned switchgear

*Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, Wet)

*Power Modes (High, Med, Low, Off-Road)

*Full-LED headlights with DRLs

*Ducati Brake Light EVO

*Ducati Multimedia System

*Cruise Control

*USB socket on the dashboard

Statement from Ducati

Commenting on the launch of the 2025 Multistrada V2 in India, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said, “The increasing demand for middle weight adventure tourers in the Indian market sets the stage for the 2025 Multistrada V2 and V2 S, which redefine premium mid-size adventure touring in India.

The Multistrada V2 becomes the first Ducati to be launched in india featuring the all new V2 engine which embodies the best of Ducati’s Italian craftsmanship, offering enhanced technology, and truly unmatched performance for discerning riders. It creates a new benchmark within its segment, ensuring that the Multistrada V2 family continues to deliver an elevated riding experience that seamlessly combines advanced technology, sophisticated rider aids, and unmatched power, now across an even broader spectrum of adventure.”