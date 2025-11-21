2026 Hayabusa Debuts With Torque Boost, Enhanced Cruise Control

In addition to the technical updates, the 2026 Hayabusa is now also available in a Special Edition model with exclusive features

Suzuki has unveiled the 2026 Hayabusa, offering refined performance and updated electronics. The new model was recently showcased at the Motorcycle Live (MCL) event, held at the NEC in Birmingham. The standard model is now available at a starting price of £18,599 (Rs 21.60 lakh), whereas the Special Edition version is priced at £18,999 (Rs 22.06 lakh). Let’s check out the details.

2026 Suzuki Hayabusa – What’s new?

For the 2026 Hayabusa, Suzuki has updated the throttle maps to deliver higher torque at low RPM. Users can expect quicker and stronger acceleration without the need to rev hard. This update will allow smoother rides in urban environments since the engine will now respond better at low RPM. Overtaking at low speeds will also become easier.

Suzuki has updated the cruise control setup to ensure that it remains active even during gear shifts. In the previous model, the standard approach was used wherein the cruise control would turn off when the user shifted gears. With the cruise control now active during gear changes, users can expect smoother highway riding. There won’t be any hassle of resetting the cruise control every time the user shifts gears. This update will reduce fatigue and make long rides a lot more enjoyable.

Another useful update is smoother launch control and a new lithium-ion battery. Users can expect faster and more predictable take-offs, which will be useful at traffic stops and track environments. The lithium-ion battery used is lightweight and designed to deliver improved electrical performance.

2026 Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition

Suzuki has introduced a Special Edition version of the 2026 Hayabusa, which gets an exclusive colourway. This model also gets some exclusive graphics, badging elements and some new features. As compared to the standard version that has a black shade with red accents, the 2026 Special Edition Hayabusa has a blue shade with white accents. Both these colours have a strong association with Suzuki race bikes.

An aerodynamic seat cowl is offered as standard with the 2026 Hayabusa Special Edition. This accessory enhances the bike’s sporty aesthetics, especially the side profile. The distinctive colour scheme is complemented with 3D ‘Suzuki’ black decals, placed on a white background on the sides of the fuel tank. Similarly, the top section of the fuel tank gets a circular ‘Special Edition Hayabusa’ badge.

This badge also displays the ‘Hayabusa’ in Japanese Kanji character, highlighting the bike’s Japanese origins and heritage. Another benefit for enthusiasts choosing the 2026 Hayabusa Special Edition is the discounted pricing for official Akrapovic exhausts. While the market price of these exhausts is £3,025 (Rs 3.51 lakh), Suzuki is offering them for just £1,999 (Rs 2.32 lakh) with the 2026 Hayabusa Special Edition. Cost of fitting is included in the price of the Akrapovic exhaust upgrade.

2026 Suzuki Hayabusa continues to be powered by the 1340 cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 190 PS and 150 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. Across international markets, Suzuki Hayabusa competes primarily with Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.