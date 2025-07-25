2026 Hero Glamour 125 Spied – Gets Cruise Control, New Cluster

Commuter motorcycles are usually not the first to get cutting-edge features—especially those found in flagship models. But Hero MotoCorp seems to be rewriting that script. The brand is currently testing what appears to be the next-gen Hero Glamour 125, and it surprisingly features cruise control—a feature even the company’s flagship Mavrick 440 doesn’t offer yet.

2026 Hero Glamour 125 Spotted on Test

While cruise control might seem like a feature better suited to the Mavrick 440, the Xpulse 210, or the upcoming Xpulse 440 (unofficial name), Hero is testing it on a budget commuter. The test mule—believed to be the 2026 Glamour 125—was spotted with full camouflage, which interestingly looks more like brown duct tape than traditional test covers.

The inclusion of cruise control on this test bike hints that Hero might be adapting a similar system to what’s already available on its Vida electric scooters. And although there’s no official confirmation, the test unit’s fuel tank lid matches that of the current Glamour 125, and sources familiar with the project confirm it is indeed the next-gen Glamour.

What Does the Test Mule Reveal?

The spied motorcycle bears all the trademarks of a budget commuter: basic triple-tree setup, conventional RSU telescopic forks, commuter-style foot pegs, saree guard, fully-enclosed chain cover, single-piece seat, and a functional rear grab rail. It’s clearly designed for daily usability.

That said, there are several upgrades over the current Glamour 125. These include:

– LED turn indicators

– Fully digital color LCD instrument cluster (possibly borrowed from the Xtreme 250)

– Updated switchgear

– Cruise control system

Powering the motorcycle is likely to be the same 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Why This Is a Big Deal

Hero’s decision to test cruise control on a 125cc commuter rather than reserving it for premium models indicates a shift in how technology trickles through its lineup. If this system is being validated successfully, expect to see cruise control on more premium Hero bikes like the Xpulse 210, Mavrick 440, Xtreme 250R, and even the upcoming Xoom 160 scooter.

When launched, the 2026 Hero Glamour 125 will compete against other premium 125cc commuters such as the TVS Raider 125 and the soon to be launched Honda CB125 Hornet. There’s no confirmed launch timeline yet, nor do we know if this version is intended for the Indian market. Stay tuned for more updates as testing continues.