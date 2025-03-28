2026 Hero Xpulse 421 Rendered Based On Leaked Patent – New Colours

Hero MotoCorp is taking great strides to expand its premium vehicle lineup. We recently saw the launch of Xoom 125, Xoom 160, Xtreme 250R and Xpulse 210. However, another anticipated launch from Hero MotoCorp is the Xpulse 421, whose design is already patented. Based on the leaked design patent, we have rendered what production-spec version of Hero Xpulse 421 could look like.

Hero Xpulse 421 Rendered

Based on a new 421cc platform, Hero MotoCorp is formulating a new range of premium motorcycles. Xpulse 421 is likely to be the first of these vehicles to feature this engine. The company has patented the design of this motorcycle along with a bunch of individual parts and components that will go on this machine.

Based on these designs, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of how upcoming Hero Xpulse 421 might look like. These renders are in multiple colours inspired from other Hero products. We have Blue, Grey, Red, Silver, Copper and White colours on Xpulse 421 and all of them get interesting triple-tone graphics as well.

In these renders, we can see a flat front fascia with a neatly integrated LED headlight setup along with a tall windscreen that should protect riders from wind blasts. This windshield is of clear type in our renders and is adjustable as well to accommodate riders of different height. We can see a semi-fairing that not only lends a muscular appeal, it has aerodynamic advantages.

Muscular Design

Our renders get sleek knuckle guards along with ORVMs mounted on the handlebar. A single-piece seat setup with a rear step has been confirmed by Hero’s design patents. Behind this seat, we have a sturdy luggage rack to accommodate a top box. Below the engine, these renders have a sturdy metallic bash plate to protect its underbelly.

There’s only one exhaust on Xpulse 421 and it is an upswept unit, aiding in water wading and other outdoor activities. Componentry is premium on this motorcycle as it gets USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock which are fully adjustable, single petal disc brakes at either ends with dual-channel ABS, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres.

Features & Powertrain

While it can’t be seen in these renders, Hero Xpulse 421 will get a colour TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It will support notification alerts, music control and navigation features. We also expect production-spec version to pack ride-by-wire-throttle, a slipper clutch and probably cruise control.

Powertrain-wise, we don’t have concrete details. Speculations suggest it will be powered by a 421cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine which is capable of generating around 45 bhp of peak power and 40 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.