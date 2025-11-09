2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Launch Price Rs 1.04 Lakh – Dual ABS, Ride Modes, Cruise Control

Dual-channel ABS with Xtreme 125R aligns with the broader plan to enhance safety for two-wheeler riders

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is keen on strengthening its portfolio beyond the 100cc segment. Towards that end, Hero is working on multiple new products including new electric two-wheelers. Another strategy that seems to be delivering results is the introduction of premium features with existing bikes and scooters. Most recent example is the introduction of dual-channel ABS with the Xtreme 125R. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Hero Xtreme 125R – Dual-channel ABS

As may be recalled, Hero Xtreme 125R was launched last year at the Hero World 2024 event. At that time, the bike was equipped with single-channel ABS. It was the top variant that had the ABS, priced at Rs 99,500. Hero Xtreme 125R is positioned as a rival to the likes of Honda CB125 Hornet, TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar N125.

To enhance overall value for consumers and improve safety, Hero has now introduced dual-channel ABS with Xtreme 125R. This is essentially an optional upgrade, available with the top variant. The single-channel Xtreme 125R will continue to be on sale alongside the dual-channel ABS variant. Customers can also choose the base variant, which does not have any ABS. It has a combined braking system (CBS) instead.

As of now, single-channel ABS is mandatory only for bikes of more than 125cc displacement. For bikes up to 125cc, it is up to the manufacturer to decide if they want to offer CBS, single-channel ABS or dual-channel ABS. With the Xtreme 125R getting the option of dual-channel ABS, a similar move could be possible with rival offerings. TVS Raider and Honda CB125 Hornet are equipped with single-channel ABS. Bajaj Pulsar N125 comes with CBS.

Cruise control, riding modes

Xtreme 125R has also been updated with Electronic Throttle Body (ETB or ride-by-wire throttle), 3 ride modes (Eco, Road and Power) and cruise control. With these new features, users can expect a better overall experience with the bike. In other updates, the dual-channel Xtreme 125R gets three exclusive colour options – Black Pearl Red, Black Matshadow Grey and Black Leaf Green. These have distinctive graphics as well in comparison to the single-channel ABS and CBS variants.

Hero Xtreme 125R gets power from a 124.7 cc, air-cooled engine that generates 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed, constant mesh gearbox. The engine is designed to optimize both performance and fuel efficiency. The bike can achieve 0 to 60 km/h in just 5.9 seconds, which is claimed to be the fastest in the 125cc segment. Xtreme 125R offers a mileage of 66 km/l, which is pretty impressive for a 125cc bike.

Hero Xtreme 125R dual-channel ABS variant is available at a starting price of Rs 1.04 lakh. It is around Rs 12,000 costlier than the single-channel ABS variant that is priced at Rs 92,500. The base variant with CBS is priced at Rs 89,000.