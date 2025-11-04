2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Reach Showrooms Before Launch – Dual ABS, Colour Screen, Cruise Control

The world’s largest 2W manufacturer by volume, Hero MotoCorp, has been continually striving to increase the premium quotient of their motorcycles. This is becoming a necessity too, as competition is also upping their game. In the premium 125cc motorcycle space, competition has intensified and Hero is fortifying its offering with a thorough update.

Units of the updated 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R have been arriving at showrooms before a formal launch. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ankit to bringing this to our notice. In a recent video by Shahrukh Akthar, we can see a 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R in a lovely Green shade at a dealer premise ahead of launch. Let’s take a look at how things stack up for the new updated model.

2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Reach Showrooms

At a recent dealer event, Hero MotoCorp showcased the updated 2026 Xtreme 125R alongside an updated 2026 Xtreme 160R. The former seems to be launching first as units have started to arrive at dealerships. Where design is concerned, the new model looks vastly similar to current model. Distinguishing it from its predecessor is a revised colour palette with new colours like Green and Red. Official names are not revealed yet.

There is an update to its graphics as well, making it more attractive than before. The main update to 2026 Xtreme 160R comes in the form of an electronic throttle, which was also offered with Glamour X. This has enabled Cruise Control feature, making 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R the first sporty 125cc motorcycle in India to offer this feature. Similar to Glamour X, there is a Cruise Control toggle on right hand switchgear.

Left hand switchgear have been updated too, so that they can operate the new colour LCD screen borrowed from vehicles like Xtreme 250R and Glamour X. This new cluster looks upmarket and offers a plethora of features including Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, bringing it up to speed with its immediate rivals like TVS Raider 125, Bajaj Pulsar N125 and the recently launched Honda CB125 Hornet.

It has to be noted that both TVS Raider 125 and Honda CB125 Hornet offer TFT screens for instrument clusters. The variant seen in this video has a sportier split seat setup and it dons the same tyre size as before. Other notable features of 2026 Xtreme 125R include LED headlights, LED tail lights, LED turn indicators with hazard function and more. Like Glamour X, we can expect 2026 Xtreme 125R to come equip with auto emergency brake lights along with USB Type-C port.

Dual-Channel ABS

Not a lot of people might use cruise control on a 125cc motorcycle and use turn by turn navigation feature on their daily commutes. However, what every single 2026 Xtreme 125R owner will unanimously appreciate is the addition of dual-channel ABS. Now, the dual disc variant of Xtreme 125R will come with dual-channel ABS which will boost braking performance and offer a safety net to buyers. Recently, the Raider 125 was also updated with dual-channel ABS.

2026 Hero Xtreme 125R will continue with the same 124.7cc engine as current model, generating around 11.4 bhp of peak power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The same RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shocks and the 10L fuel tank, among other components. Considering units have started to arrive at dealerships, a launch is likely to happen soon.