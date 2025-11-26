2026 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Price Rs 1.3 Lakh – Cruise Control, New Cluster

Hero MotoCorp has been at the top of the game where budget commuter motorcycles are concerned. However, there is a major shift in the brand’s strategies towards making their premium products more feature-loaded. Especially the Xtreme motorcycle lineup which will vastly benefit from more equipment resulting in a boost in sales.

In that regard, we recently saw the launch of 2026 Xtreme 125R with a host of new features and technology, making it unique in the segment. Now, a similar treatment has been given to Xtreme 160R 4V as well, making it one of the most feature-loaded 160cc motorcycles on sale in India today. Let’s take a closer look at everything new with 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch

Where pricing is concerned, 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been priced at Rs 1.3 lakh (Ex-sh). This is a Rs 4,485 increment when compared to the standard Xtreme 160R 4V. There are four colour schemes to choose from – Neon Shooting Star, Matt Slate Black, Kevlar Brown and the just introduced Combat Edition with Matt Shadow Grey colourway, priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (Ex-sh).

Design-wise, we get an all new fascia with the same LED headlight cluster shared with its bigger brother Xtreme 250R. This makes the 2026 Xtreme 160R more menacing and sporty than before. Sculpted fuel tank is multi-layered with muscular tank shrouds. The new Combat Edition gets a unique Shadow Grey colourway with Neon Yellow highlights.

Front USD telescopic forks continue to be finished in a Gold shade and the rear mono-shock unit gets a Red finish. There are interesting graphics which can be seen on its fuel tank, side body panels, belly pan and more. Both the standard and Cruise Control variants get a single-piece seat.

New feature additions

The main features added with 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V include an electronic throttle that has unlocked features like Cruise Control along with Ride Modes – Rain, Road and Sport. There is a new colour LCD instrument cluster on offer as well which supports features like Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation along with a host of informatics.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V also comes with improved switchgear to operate the new cluster and newly added Cruise Control. All of the features and technology makes 2026 Xtreme 160R 4V a compelling proposition in its segment. Mechanically, it remains the same as before – powered by a 163.2cc single-cyl air-cooled engine with 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.











