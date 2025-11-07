2026 Hero Xtreme 160R Reach Showrooms Before Launch – New Features, Colour

At a recent dealer event, Hero MotoCorp showcased updated versions of its Xtreme street fighter motorcycles. We’re talking about 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R and 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R. In a previous post, we covered updated 2026 Xtreme 125R reaching showrooms. Today, let’s take a look at 2026 Xtreme 160R that has started reaching showrooms ahead of launch.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160R

Ahead of a formal launch, units of updated 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R have started to arrive at dealerships. MY26 version of Xtreme 160R can be termed as a facelift too as it gets a new fascia, inspired by its larger sibling Xtreme 250R. We can see a new headlight design shared with Xtreme 250R that lends Xtreme 160R a muscular and upmarket look.

The unit seen in the video by Mr Auto is the Combat Edition which has a Grey colour with unique graphics. This new headlight console looks more upmarket than the model it is replacing (not confirmed). Pricing details or other standard 2026 Xtreme 160R details are yet to be revealed.

We can see chunky USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade complementing the overall aesthetics of this motorcycle. Engine cowl has been retained with revised graphics. Chiseled fuel tank, side body panels, single-piece seat (split seat might be an option), tubby exhaust, LED tail light and LED turn indicators are notable elements.

Cruise Control, New LCD Cluster

What stands out with 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R is the addition of an electronic throttle (ride-by-wire technology) that has enabled Hero MotoCorp to add Cruise Control feature. This is the same system we saw with Glamour X and Xtreme 125R, which will make its way to more Hero products.

Cruise Control switch is integrated into right-hand switchgear. We can also see new switchgear on left-hand side that will control the new colour LCD instrument cluster. This is the same cluster from Xtreme 250R, which has made its way into Glamour X, 2026 Xtreme 125R and 2026 Xtreme 160R. It offers Bluetooth and navigation features too.

There are ride modes and dual-channel ABS is on offer too. Tyre sizes and fuel tank capacity seems to be the same. Also same is its 163.2cc single-cylinder 4V/cyl oil-cooled engine that is capable of generating 16.6 bhp of peak power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. USB port is surprisingly still of Type-A, while 2026 Xtreme 125R and Glamour X got Type-C ones.

Hero MotoCorp seems to be using Cruise Control to boost its market share in the highly contested 160cc segment. Something which all of its rivals currently lack. A formal launch is awaited.







