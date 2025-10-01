2026 Honda ADV 350 Launched With New Colours In Europe – Euro 7,000 (Rs 7.30 lakh)

Since launch in Europe in 2022, Honda ADV 350 has emerged as a popular option in the 125cc+ category

Honda ADV 350 was originally unveiled at the 2021 EICMA. It was launched in Europe in 2022, followed by other markets such as Asia-Pacific. The adventure-style maxi-scooter has received multiple updates since launch including a range of new tech features introduced for MY2025. Honda has now updated the colour options for MY2026. Let’s check out the details.

Honda ADV 350 MY2026 – New colours

Refreshed colour options for Honda ADV 350 MY2026 include Pearl Falcon Grey, Iridium Gray Metallic, Matte Coal Black Metallic and Matte Pearl Cool White. There are more dark options since these shades complement the ADV’s sporty and dominating road presence. Folks who prefer a more neutral colour can go with the Matte Pearl Cool White option.

Pearl Falcon Grey colour utilizes a lighter shade of grey and comes with some mild graphics in a yellowish-green colour. These can be seen on the front section and side panels. This colour palette achieves a balance of dominance and friendly vibes. The side panel gets exclusive ADV lettering in large font, which adds more dynamism. Next is the Iridium Gray Metallic colour, which utilizes a darker shade of grey. There are no special graphics on this variant, but it does get 3D badging on the side panels. With a largely single-tone profile, the Iridium Gray Metallic colour palette looks neat and elegant.

Folks who prefer an all-black look can go with the Matte Coal Black Metallic variant. The black shade enhances the ADV’s powerful presence and creates an exciting contrast with the metallic bits. Coming to the Matte Pearl Cool White colour, its dual-tone character ensures a striking presence. The white shade helps balance the ADV’s muscular profile and bring out a more playful character.

No other changes

While the colours have been refreshed for MY2026 Honda ADV 350, the design and styling are the same as earlier. The scooter has a bold design with muscular panelling all across. Some of the key features include dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a large windscreen, hand guards, an upswept exhaust and step-up seat design.

While the scooter’s muscular profile makes it look heavy, handling is fairly easy with seat height of 795 mm. The scooter is also suitable for practical applications with a large 48-litre underseat storage, a glovebox and Type-C USB charging port. The bike has long-travel rear suspension, which ensures smooth rides and enhanced comfort. It has ample ground clearance to tackle unpaved tracks and off-road paths.

Tech kit includes a 5-inch TFT instrument console, smart key and Honda RoadSync. Users can connect their smartphones to access a range of connected features including calls and music. The TFT screen displays a range of information in a clear, crisp manner. Safety kit includes auto-cancelling indicators and emergency brake signal. Several of these features were added to the Honda ADV 350 in the MY2025 update.

Powering the scooter is a 330cc, enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) SOHC four-valve engine. It generates 29.2 hp and 31.5 Nm of torque. With the use of low-friction technologies, the scooter is able to deliver sporty performance and high fuel efficiency. Mileage is rated at around 29 km/l (WMTC mode). Honda ADV 350 also has Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which ensures enhanced traction.

Honda ADV 350 – India launch?

As may be recalled, Honda had patented the ADV 350’s design in India in 2022. However, there are currently no indications of an imminent launch. For India, Honda recently introduced the X-ADV at a starting price of Rs 11.90 lakh. In comparison, the ADV 350 is currently priced at Euro 7,000 (Rs 7.30 lakh) in Europe.