2026 Honda CB1000 GT Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Versys 1100 Rival

After unveiling Honda CB1000 F neo retro motorcycle earlier this month, we now get to see leaked images of a new ADV motorcycle based on the CB1000 platform. This ADV powered by a four-pot engine is leaked from Australian homologation documents. Australian media is covering it as CB1000 GT, as seen on the fairing and it might make a global debut at 2025 EICMA Show next month. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Honda CB1000 GT Leaked

It looks like Honda Motor Co Ltd is expanding its CB1000 family to incorporate new motorcycles. Not only are we getting new motorcycles in the CB1000 family, these are different genres as well, which strengthens the overall appeal of the company’s litre-class portfolio. The latest entrant will feature ADV styling along with long-travel suspension for Adventure Touring.

Immediate rival one can think of, is Kawasaki Versys 1100, which is an ADV version based on Z1100 and Ninja 1100 platform. Similarly, Honda CB1000 GT seems to be an ADV version of CB1000 Hornet and CB1000 F platform. We can see a similar frame as CB1000 Hornet, but with a unique rear subframe.

ADV Design

Where design is concerned, we can see Honda CB1000 GT in a White shade in the leaked images. It has a bulky appeal to it, like other ADVs. CB1000 GT name can be seen on its semi-fairing. This semi-fairing coupled with a tall windscreen, is likely to offer decent wind protection to riders to reduce fatigue over long distances.

Interesting design elements include twin-pod LED reflector headlight setup, muscular tank shrouds, sculpted fuel tank, Blacked-out engine bay and rear subframe panels, split seat setup, chunky rear grab rails, knuckle guards and four exposed exhaust headers that goes below the engine into cat-con and the slightly up-swept exhaust.

What to expect?

Powering the Honda CB1000 GT is likely to be the same 1000cc in-line 4-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine seen in CB1000 F and CB1000 Hornet. Honda might tune this engine differently to suit its ADV character. In CB1000 Hornet, this engine makes 157 bhp and 107 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter, cruise control, traction control and other features are likely.

This platform seems to be rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, wrapped with road-biased tyres. Suspension is new with CB1000 GT with much longer travel and a higher ground clearance when compared to CB1000 Hornet. There are USD telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock unit. Braking duties are handled by front dual disc and rear single disc setup along with Nissin callipers.

Homologation documents from Australia do not show exact kerb weight and fuel tank capacity, but mentions 213 kg weight with 10L fuel. For rider’s comfort over long rides, Honda is offering an upright riding position with neutral riding position along with centre-set footpegs. Instrument cluster might be a TFT unit with a full connectivity suite.

