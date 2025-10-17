2026 Honda CB650R and CBR650R Launched – New Colours

MY26 Honda CB650R gets four new colour options, whereas the CBR650R gets a new matte black option while retaining the earlier red colour

Introduced in 2019, the Honda CB650R and CBR650R duo have emerged as popular options across several markets. A major update for these bikes was the introduction of Honda’s pioneering E-Clutch technology. And now, Honda has refreshed the colour options for CB650R and CBR650R across international markets. Some of these new colours could be introduced in India as well. Let’s check out the new colours for 2026 Honda CB650R and CBR650R.

MY26 Honda CB650R – New colours

A total of four new colour options are available with MY26 Honda CB650R. Buyers can choose from Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Energy Orange and Grand Prix Red. Application of these colours is limited to the fuel tank. Other surfaces of the bike mostly have the Graphite Black Metallic colour.

A more vibrant look and feel is achieved with the bronze finish on the engine and alloy wheels. The bike also has golden USD forks, which further enhance the bike’s sporty profile. Other features are the same as earlier. Key highlights include a retro-styled headlamp with crisp LED DRL, low-set handlebar, sculpted fuel tank, split seats and a stubby exhaust.

MY26 Honda CBR650R – New colours

New colour option introduced with the MY26 Honda CBR650R is the Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic with yellow accent. It is essentially an all-black scheme with contrasting yellow accents. The yellow shade has been applied across the fairing and panels under the seat. The engine and most other surfaces are entirely blacked-out to achieve a powerful road presence. Only a few parts such as the exhaust have a metallic finish.

Second colour option is Grand Prix Red, which is the same as earlier. This colour option is available in India as well. Grand Prix Red utilizes a vibrant mix of red, black, blue and white shades. It is essentially a reflection of Honda’s racing heritage. This colour palette has high-energy vibes and various other attributes such as speed, passion, power and craftsmanship. It helps the bike stand out as a true sports machine.

Apart from the new colour, most other features are the same as earlier. Honda CBR650R has an aggressive, track-bred design, inspired by its larger sibling – the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Key features include dual LED headlights, a raked windshield and clip-on handlebars. Excluding the fairing, most of the other parts are shared with the CB650R. Both CB650R and CBR650R are equipped with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, 16-valve, DOHC inline-4 engine that generates 95 PS and 63 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

With the E-Clutch, rides become a lot more enjoyable and exciting. Everyone from beginners to experts can benefit from the E-Clutch. Tech kit for Honda CB650R and CBR650R includes a 5-inch full colour TFT screen and Honda RoadSync connectivity suite. Safety is enhanced with radial-mount front brakes and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).