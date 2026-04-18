2026 Honda CBR150R Launch Price MYR 14k (Rs 3.13 L) – New Stealth Black Colour

With the new colour option, the 2026 Honda CBR150R now offers a total of three colour options to enthusiasts

Honda has launched the 2026 CBR150R in Malaysia with a new colour option. Pricing remains unchanged at MYR 13,399 (Rs 3.13 lakh), which excludes insurance, road tax and registration charges. CBR150R is the most affordable supersport bike from Honda in Malaysia. It is also available in other Asian markets like Indonesia and Thailand. Let’s take a look at the details of the 2026 Honda CBR150R.

2026 Honda CBR150R – New colour

Last year, Honda had introduced two new colour options with the CBR150R – Honda Tricolor and Silver. Both these colour options have been retained with the 2026 model. Honda has now introduced a new Stealth Black colour option with the CBR150R. It is essentially an all-black colourway that combines contrasting shades of orange.

Overall format used for the contrasting accents and graphics is largely the same as seen with the Silver colour variant. Only the colour palette is different. The Silver variant uses a combination of silver and yellow shades. However, the new Stealth Black variant has a far more striking presence. Most surfaces appear to be using a matte black shade. The blacked-out finish covers parts like the alloy wheels, engine casing and exhaust.

Accents in an orange shade create an exciting contrast, which enhances the bike’s sporty presence. These can be seen on the front cowl, fairing, fuel tank, belly pan and underseat structures. This new Stealth Black shade does a good job of keeping the bike fresh for the 2026 model year. One can expect a sales boost, with increased demand likely for this new Black variant of Honda CBR150R.

Performance, features

Apart from the new Black colour option, there are no other changes to the 2026 Honda CBR150R. Powering the bike is a 149.2 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that generates 16.3 PS and 13.7 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh transmission and an assist & slipper clutch as standard.

Honda CBR150R is built on a Diamond (Truss) frame, with inverted telescopic front suspension and a monoshock unit at the rear. The bike has 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises single discs at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS as standard.

With a seat height of 788 mm, the Honda CBR150R allows confident riding for a wide segment of users. The bike has a ground clearance of 151 mm and curb weight of 137 kg. Honda CBR150R is equipped with an all-LED lighting system. Tech kit includes a full digital instrument console, which complements the bike’s sporty and contemporary look.

India launch?

Honda CBR150R was available in India from 2012 to 2017. After its discontinuation, Honda had filed a patent for the CBR150R in India in 2022. However, there has been no further progress since then. If launched here, Honda CBR150R will take on rivals such as Yamaha R15 V4, Hero Karizma XMR and Bajaj Pulsar RS200.