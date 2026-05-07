2026 Honda City Facelift Spied – Close Up Shots Reveal New Details

While getting an exterior refresh and new features, 2026 Honda City facelift will continue with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine

Honda is readying the City facelift, which is scheduled to debut on 22nd May along with the ZR-V. Updates seen with the City facelift spied overseas are expected to be largely the same for the India-spec version. Latest spy shots provide a clearer understanding of the likely changes at the front and rear. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda City facelift – Exterior updates

New Honda City facelift appears to derive inspiration from the brand’s newer models such as the Prelude. The updated version has sharper lines across the front fascia, as compared to the curvier profile seen with the current model. Top-mounted format for the DRLs seems to have been retained, whereas the headlamps could be new or get fresh detailing. Front fascia of the test mule appears more upright in comparison to the current model.

Changes to the grille and bumper section are also likely. The test mule is using horizontally stacked inserts, as compared to the mesh pattern of the current model. These changes indicate that the new Honda City facelift could be aiming for a more dominating road presence. Across the side profile, not much seems to have changed. There are only a few exceptions, such as a more rugged set of alloy wheels.

Features carried forward include dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, conventional door handles and a sloping roofline. At the rear, the tail lamps seem to be updated with new detailing. The basic design remains unchanged. Bumper reflectors are now vertically stacked at the edges, as compared to horizontal units seen with the current model. Apart from these updates, most other features are expected to be carried over.

New features, performance

Honda will be introducing the next-gen version of the City sedan in 2028. This could mean a limited number of interior updates for the 2026 facelift. For the Indian market, new features expected include a 360 degree camera. This would align with consumer preferences in the safety department. Safety kit is already pretty robust with features such as hill start assist, rear camera, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, vehicle stability assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.

City sedan is also equipped with Honda SENSING (ADAS) suite, which has features such as collision mitigation braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist system, lead car departure notification system, road departure mitigation system and auto high beam.

Honda City facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It generates 121 PS and 145 Nm and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT unit. Depending on the overall quantum of updates, the 2026 Honda City facelift could see a revision in its prices. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. Honda City competes with rivals like Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

Source