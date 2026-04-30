2026 Honda City Facelift Spied In Brazil – India Launch 22nd May

With the new-gen version arriving in 2028, this is likely to be the last significant update for current-gen Honda City

After receiving its first facelift in 2023, the 5th-gen Honda City is being readied for another update. Launch is scheduled on 22nd May, with the Honda ZR-V also set to debut in India on the same day. Ahead of that, Honda City facelift has been spied in Brazil. Although not confirmed, both the Brazilian and India-spec facelifts are expected to get a similar set of updates. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda City facelift – What’s new?

While India will receive the Honda City facelift in May, the Brazilian market is expected to get it in the second half of 2026. Latest spy shots from Brazil reveal the front and side profile of the updated model. According to Brazilian media, the updates introduced with the Brazilian version may not be the same as the Asian version. It remains to be seen how both versions compare once they are revealed.

While there could be some variations across specific areas depending on the market, the core approach to the 2026 Honda City facelift is largely the same across Brazil and India. Based on spy shots, both versions are seen focusing on cosmetic touch-ups. Latest spy shots from Brazil reveal new headlights, bumper and grille. The facelift has sportier lines and an updated rear bumper as well.

In comparison, the India-spec Honda City facelift was seen with the same headlamps as that of the current model. However, the grille design appears new with slatted elements. The bumper section also appears to be refreshed for a refined, clutter-free profile. There are no major changes to the side profile for both the Brazilian and India-spec versions. Test mules spotted in India have been seen using the same alloy wheels as the current model.

Interior updates

On the inside too, the 2026 Honda City facelift will see a limited set of updates. Key items such as the dashboard layout and centre console are expected to be the same. The facelift could get updates such as new accents and refreshed upholstery. A 360-degree camera could be introduced, which aligns with industry trends for this segment.

Another desirable update is ventilated seats as standard across all variants. Existing Honda City is already well-equipped with features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, an 8-speaker surround sound system and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sedan also has fully automatic climate control, PM 2.5 air filter, ambient lighting and leather wrapped shift knob. Safety kit includes a comprehensive range of Level 2 ADAS features (Honda SENSING suite).

Same powertrain

2026 Honda City facelift is expected to continue with the existing powertrain. The sedan is equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT unit. Honda City facelift will continue to take on rivals such as Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

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