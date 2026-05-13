2026 Honda City Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch – New Front Design

Honda Cars India is preparing to launch the updated City facelift later this month and ahead of its official debut, the sedan has now been spotted undisguised in India for the first time. The latest spy shot reveals the refreshed front-end design in full, giving a clearer look at the styling changes expected with the 2026 Honda City facelift.

The updated City appears to take inspiration from Honda’s newer global design language seen on models like the Prelude and Accord. Compared to the current City sold in India, the facelift gets a sharper and cleaner front fascia with a more upright stance. The overall look appears slightly more premium and mature while still retaining the sedan’s familiar silhouette.

New Front Design Revealed

The biggest changes can be seen at the front. The facelifted City gets redesigned LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, new H logo on bonnet and a revised grille featuring a layered horizontal mesh-like pattern. The grille now stretches more cleanly between the headlamps, giving the sedan a wider visual stance. Lower bumper design has also been updated with new angular inserts at the edges and a cleaner central air intake section.

Unlike the heavily camouflaged test mules spotted earlier, this undisguised unit confirms that Honda has gone for an evolutionary update instead of a dramatic redesign. Side profile remains largely unchanged, although new alloy wheel designs are expected with higher variants. The rear section is also likely to receive revised tail lamp detailing and a refreshed bumper layout.

New Features Expected

Interior updates are expected to be relatively limited, considering the next-generation Honda City is still some time away and expected around 2028. However, Honda is likely to introduce a few feature additions to keep the sedan competitive against rivals like Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Expected additions include a 360-degree camera along with updates to the infotainment system and connected car features. Safety equipment is already quite strong on the current City, offering 6 airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and Honda SENSING ADAS suite. Honda SENSING currently includes features such as adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation and auto high beam assist.

Engine Options To Continue

Mechanically, the 2026 Honda City facelift is expected to continue with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm. Transmission choices will continue to include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Honda is unlikely to make major changes under the skin with this update. Instead, the focus appears to be on refreshing the design and improving feature appeal to maintain the City’s relevance in the shrinking but still competitive mid-size sedan segment. Currently, Honda City is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and competes with Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in India.

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