2026 Honda City In Black and White Colour – New Interior Features Detailed

Honda City is set to receive a mid-life facelift and is spied testing multiple times. Today, Honda Cars India Ltd officially teased City facelift on social media platforms ahead of the May 22nd launch in Delhi. With just days left to launch, units have started to arrive in dealerships and spy shots from showrooms are pouring in.

Team-BHPian Xaos636 has posted detailed images of City facelift showing its exteriors and interiors. In these pictures we can see two colours, Black and White, and there will be more colour options to choose from. Let’s take a closer look.

2026 Honda City Fully Leaked

Earlier this day, we saw a white colour 2026 Honda City facelift spied from the dealership yard, showing its exterior design and its rear tail lights, which were spotted for the first time. Now, the recent spy shots show a City in White and one in Black colour.

Currently, 5th Gen City is offered in six colours. These include Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. This makes the Black colour a new addition with the 2026 City facelift model and it brings a sense of stealth to City’s newly added sportiness.

On the outside, we now get new set of LED projector headlights with new eyebrow-likeLED DRL signature. Grille is slimmer now and it gets a new front bumper with more black elements to reduce visual bulk. Alloy wheels are new, but still 16-inchers and are wrapped with 185-section tyres. Smoked effect clear-lens LED tail light, revised rear bumper and integrated spoiler are notable too.

New Features Revealed!

On the inside, 2026 Honda City Facelift gets new features and equipment to better position itself against rivals the recently updated Hyundai Verna. Also, rivals like Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus are getting facelifts with revised equipment and aesthetics. Testing of these sedans have commenced and launch is slated in the coming months.

Added features we can spot with these pictures are ventilated seats with buttons near automatic climate control, which is still a single-zone system. Centre console remains the same, but seems to get two new cup holders and wireless charging pad seems to be moved above. The infotainment screen is larger and sticks out quite a bit. There seems to be more ambient lighting with the facelift.

Another addition is 360-degree cameras with a front camera. Interestingly, Honda’s Lane Watch Assist camera has been carried over as is. So, left ORVM has two cameras. Seat upholstery is new and perforated which allows for seat ventilation. The same engines will be carried over with both City (6MT, CVT) and City e:HEV (eCVT) strong Hybrid version.



























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