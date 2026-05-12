2026 Honda NX500 E-Clutch India Launch Price Rs 7.44 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new NX500 E-Clutch in India at a price of Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, Honda has introduced its clutch automation technology in the Indian middleweight ADV segment, shortly after BMW Motorrad launched the new F 450 GS in India with a similar auto-clutch setup, but priced lot lower at Rs 5.3 lakh ex-sh.

Much like BMW’s Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) system on the F 450 GS, Honda’s E-Clutch technology allows riders to shift gears manually without needing to operate the clutch lever. The system electronically manages clutch engagement during starts, stops and gear shifts, reducing rider fatigue in city traffic and long-distance touring situations. Riders can still override the system and use the clutch conventionally whenever they want.

Price Up By Rs 1.11 Lakh

However, the technology used by both brands is different. Honda’s E-Clutch setup is electronically controlled, whereas BMW’s system uses a more mechanical centrifugal clutch arrangement. Honda’s E-Clutch system uses a pair of electronic actuators to automatically operate the clutch during gear shifts, starts and stops. The rider still gets a conventional clutch lever and gear pedal, allowing manual intervention whenever required. Honda says the mechanism is relatively compact, with the NX500’s kerb weight increasing by just 3 kg to 199 kg with the system equipped.

The addition of E-Clutch technology has significantly increased the price of the NX500. At Rs 7.44 lakh, the E-Clutch version costs Rs 1.11 lakh more than the outgoing conventional clutch version. That also makes the NX500 one of the more expensive middleweight ADVs in its segment. Its closest rivals include the BMW F 450 GS Trophy variant priced at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Kawasaki Versys 650 priced at Rs 8.63 lakh.

While the NX500 may not be positioned as a value-for-money offering, its strengths lie in Honda’s reputation for reliability, longevity and relatively low running costs. Like the earlier model, the new E-Clutch version is expected to appeal to a niche set of touring enthusiasts looking for a refined and dependable adventure motorcycle. Bookings for the NX500 E-Clutch are now open across Honda BigWing dealerships in India.

Engine, Features And Hardware

Powering the NX500 is a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned for strong low and mid-range performance while maintaining smooth power delivery at higher revs. The motorcycle continues with a steel diamond frame, Showa SFF-BP USD front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by dual front disc brakes and a rear disc with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

Feature highlights include a 5-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity, navigation, call and music controls, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and full LED lighting. The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is available in two colour options — Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White.