2026 Honda Passport SUV Debuts With More Off-Road Friendly TrailSport Trim

With the 2026 Honda Passport SUV, the company has upped the off-road prowess quite a bit to compete against immediate rivals

Mid-size SUVs is one of the most popular and trendy segment in the world under SUV substrata. This is the segment where off-road prowess still matters the most, as it appeals to enthusiasts more. Honda Passport operated in this territory, but was never known to be a hardcore off-roader. That changes with 2026 Honda Passport.

Now, Honda has not only offered quintessential SUV looks, but promises real off-road prowess with 2026 Passport SUV. Especially with TrailSport trim. Honda now wants to go head-to-head with popular players in this segment. Main market for this SUV seems to be North America. But there might be other markets on the radar.

2026 Honda Passport

Honda has just unveiled 2026 Passport for the North American market. Pricing for this new SUV is not yet revealed, but Honda mentions mid USD 40,000 price point which (around USD 45,000) which turns out to be under Rs 40 lakh in Indian currency. Rs 38 lakh, to be precise. Only the TrailSport trim gets this unique Orange shade seen in these pictures.

Production of this SUV will continue in Honda Auto Plant in Lincoln, Alabama state, USA. Units are speculated to reach US dealerships early next year. When compared to the crossover-ish stance of the model it is replacing, 2026 Honda Passport SUV is a lot boxier in design and lends a macho appeal.

In top-spec TrailSport trim, Honda is flexing its expertise in off-road vehicles with 18-inch wheels as standard, wrapped with 31-inch all-terrain tyres. With 2026 Passport, Honda has increased the ground clearance and improved approach angles, helpful while off-roading. PASSPORT lettering at the front and rear and massive hood scoop are prominent elements.

There’s no faux skid plate nonsense here as this SUV features real bash plates made of Aluminium. For that quintessential SUV look, fascia and bonnet are flat and overall silhouette is boxy. Headlights are squarish, with impactful retro appeal. 2026 Passport is longer, wider and wheelbase has been increased too.

Roomy Interiors

This liberates more room on the inside and Honda claims this is the most spacious Passport yet. Speaking of interiors, Honda has kept the design and layout modern, yet simple. On TrailSport trim, the 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster shows off-road data like elevation, pitch and roll.

Infotainment screen in 12.3-inches and it gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 12-speaker Bose audio system. Other notable features include premium materials, 3-spoke steering and body stabilizing seats, among others.

Under the hood, 2026 Honda Passport SUV comes equipped with a 3.5L V6 petrol engine pumping out 285 bhp and 355 Nm, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Off-road tuned suspension, improved structural rigidity, clever AWD system, functional front and rear recovery points, a folding picnic table are notable features. Honda is highly unlikely to launch 2026 Passport in India.