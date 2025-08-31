2026 Honda PCX 160 Maxi Scooter Updated – New Colours, Details

Already a bestseller in Brazil, Honda PCX 160 adds more value with some exciting colour options introduced with the 2026 model

Honda introduced the PCX 160 scooter in Brazil in 2012. It has remained a bestseller in the country of its segment since then and currently accounts for around 33% of the market share in its class. Honda has now introduced the 2026 model with some new colour options. Let’s check out the details.

2026 Honda PCX 160 – What’s new?

There are three variants on offer – PCX CBS, PCX ABS and PCX DLX ABS. The base PCX CBS variant continues with the Pearl White colour option as earlier. It is available at R 18,340 (Rs 2.98 lakh). 2026 Honda PCX ABS variant gets new Pearl Spencer Blue colour, priced at R 20,170 (Rs 3.28 lakh). The top-spec PCX DLX ABS variant is now offered with a Metallic Black colour. It is available at a starting price of R 20,640 (Rs 3.35 lakh).

Performance, specs

Much of the hardware for 2026 Honda PCX 160 remains the same as earlier. Powering the scooter is a 156.9 cc, single-cylinder, OHC, liquid cooled engine. It generates 16 hp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a V-Matic automatic transmission.

Honda PCX 160 has all-LED lighting, large windscreen, step-up seat and upswept exhaust. With a seat height of 764 mm, the scooter is suitable for a wide spectrum of users. Ground clearance is 134 mm, which seems adequate for on-road environments. CBS variant weighs 124 kg, whereas the ABS variant is two kilos heavier at 126 kg.

2026 PCX 160 utilizes an underbone frame, with telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Suspension travel is 100 mm at both ends. Wheel size is 14-inch front and 13-inch rear, wrapped in 110/70 and 130/70 tyres, respectively. Braking setup comprises 220 mm disc brakes at the front and rear. Single channel ABS is offered as standard. The CBS variant has a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

Tech kit includes an easy-to-read LCD screen that displays a comprehensive range of information. Users can access the trip meter, speedometer, low battery voltage indicator, fuel consumption readout, odometer, fuel gauge and V-belt replacement alert. A 3D bezel structure surrounds the LCD display, which enhances the scooter’s sporty profile. The scooter also offers front storage, 30 litres of underseat storage and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda PCX 160 – Will it come to India?

Honda has trademarked many two-wheeler products in India and the PCX 160 is one of them. While filing a trademark does not necessarily result in a launch, market dynamics appear to be in favour of products like PCX 160. Rivals are already present such as Aprilia SXR 160, Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

In the future, this segment is expected to register strong growth. TVS has also announced that it will be launching the Ntorq 150 on 4th September. With this segment gaining traction, Honda could be looking to introduce products like the PCX 160 in India. Its only about time Aprilia will update SXR 160 to SXR 175. However, apart from the patent filing for PCX 160, there is no official statement about the scooter’s launch in India.